the shares of Italy sport by sport. Cross-country skiing card has been dispensed with! – OA Sport

Today, Monday 17th January, closed on Olympic qualification process also for the latest sports that will be protagonists at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: now there will be one week available for the various reallocations, then Monday 24 January we will have the complete picture of the situation.

At the moment, giving for plausible the presence of at least one blue representative in each of the biathlon mass starts, Italy would be present in 87 of the 109 scheduled races. Assuming the presence of eight athletes in the bobsleigh and only one woman in the speed skating, Italy could field 120 athletes (74 men and 46 women).

Biathlon: 5 men and 5 women; 11 out of 11 races.

Today the IBU confirmed what was unofficial already after the Ruhpolding relays: Italy with 5 men and 5 women. In each individual race it will be possible to be at the start with four athletes, while in the mass start it will be necessary to conquer the qualification on site, with only Dorothea Wierer who seems almost certain of participation through the World Cup standings, unless extremely negative competitions such as Antholz and Beijing.

Bob: 8 men (the odds would be 9 with a different pilot in the 2-man bobsleigh compared to the 4-man bobsleigh); 2 out of 4 races.

Italy did not qualify in the female 2-way bob, where it is fourth in the reallocation ranking, and in the female monobob, where it is first in the reallocation ranking. The Azzurri will be at the start with a crew in the 2-man bobsleigh and two crews in the 4-man bobsleigh. In theory, there could be 9 odds available, but it is likely that there are 8 since the pilot of the bobsleigh at 2 should be the same as one of the crews in the bobsleigh at 4.

Skeleton: 2 men and 1 woman; 2 out of 2 races.

Italy won a place in the women’s test and two in the men’s one. There will be no further surprises from the reallocations.

Tobogganing: 5 men and 3 women; 4 out of 4 races.

Italy won three places in the men’s single and three places in the women’s single, while in the men’s doubles there is only one qualified crew. Italy in this specialty is second in the reallocation ranking behind Moldova.

Nordic combined: 4 men; 3 out of 3 races.

Italy has four passes to men, already confirmed, and is second in the ranking of reallocations after France. At the moment, when 23 of the 55 quotas have been confirmed, there are no waivers, but we need to wait a few days to understand what will happen.

Freestyle skis: 1 man and 3 women; 4 out of 13 races.

No card for moguls, aerials and freeski halfpipe. In freeski slopestyle & big air Italy has already confirmed the use of a female quota, but updates should arrive with the reallocations: China should give up a quota among men, with Italy first among the countries waiting for benefit, while among women the quota that Canada should not use should go to Australia, with Italy now first on the waiting list for a reassignment. In skicross Italy has already confirmed two odds for women and one for men. Among the men, China should give up a quota, which should go to the ROC (Russian Olympic Committee), with Italy which would thus be in first and second position in the ranking in the event of any other reallocations.

Ski jumping: 3 men and 2 women; 4 out of 5 races.

Italy has already confirmed the use of the five odds won, three among men and two among women. There will be no further surprises from the reallocations.

Alpine skiing: 7 men and 9 women; 11 out of 11 races.

The last few races have not changed the situation: Italy in Beijing with 16 shares, already confirmed, of which 9 among women and 7 among men. Reallocation chapter: at the moment Denmark and Pakistan have renounced a quota among women and Israel and Belarus among men. Italy is therefore sixth and eighth among women and fifth, thirteenth, sixteenth and nineteenth among men in the ranking of reallocations. At the moment of the 153 quotas by gender assigned, 56 among women and 67 among men have been confirmed.

Cross-country skiing: 6 men and 6 women; 12 out of 12 races.

Here the surprise comes from the choices of Italy, which had conquered thirteen shares, 7 for women and 6 for men, but decided to use only 6 for women and 6 for men. Italy thus renounces an Olympic card among women.

Snowboard: 10 men and 6 women; 8 out of 11 races.

In slopestyle & big air Italy has already confirmed a male quota, while in the halfpipe a second one should be added to the male quota already conquered and confirmed thanks to the reallocation of the quota that New Zealand should not be able to use, having no eligible athletes. In the parallel giant slalom Italy has already confirmed 6 odds, 4 for men and 2 for women, finally in the maximum contingent cross for Italy, which will field 4 men and 4 women.

Curling: 5 men and 1 woman; 2 out of 3 races.

Italy is qualified with the men’s national team and with the mixed doubles national team, but not with the women. Convened already branched.

CALLED

MEN’S NATIONAL: Joel Retornaz (Fiamme Oro), Sebastiano Arman (Air Force), Mattia Giovanella (CC Cembra 88), Simone Gonin (Air Force) and Amos Mosaner (Air Force).

MIXED DOUBLE NATIONAL: Stefania Constantini (Fiamme Oro) and Amos Mosaner (Air Force).

Ice hockey: 0; 0 out of 2 races.

Italy absent both male and female.

Figure skating: 5 men and 4 women; 4 out of 5 races.

Italy has won two passes in the male individual, two in the artistic pairs and one in the dance. To these numbers will be added a woman who will not compete in the individual (except for reallocations), but only in the team event.

CALLED

Daniel Grassl (Fiamme Oro), Matteo Rizzo (Fiamme Azzurre), Lara Naki Gutmann (Fiamme Oro), Guignard-Fabbri (Fiamme Azzurre), Della Monica-Guarise (Fiamme Oro) and Ghilardi-Ambrosini (IceLab).

Speed ​​skating: 8 men and 1 woman (but Italy in theory has 4 odds among women); 11 out of 14 races.

Italy will have 8 male and 4 female quotas, even if among women it is difficult to foresee any athlete who will keep company with Francesca Lollobrigida, who gave Italy the pass on 1500, 3000, 5000 and in the mass start . For the men, Italy, which also has the share of team pursuit, will field two athletes out of 500, one in 1000, one in 1500, three in 5000, two in 10,000 and one in the mass start.

Short track: 5 men and 5 women; 9 out of 9 races.

Italy has won 10 odds, 5 for men and 5 for women, and the squad have already been announced. Italy will be present with the women’s, men’s and mixed relay races and, in individual distances, will have the opportunity to field the following athletes at the start: 500 meters – 3 for women and 2 for men; 1000 meters – 2 for women and 2 for men; 1500 meters – 3 for women and 3 for men.

CALLED

WOMEN: Arianna Fontana (IceLab), Cynthia Mascitto (Army), Arianna Sighel (Fiamme Oro), Arianna Valcepina (Fiamme Gialle) and Martina Valcepina (Fiamme Gialle).

MEN: Andrea Cassinelli (Fiamme Gialle), Yuri Confortola (Carabinieri), Tommaso Dotti (Fiamme Oro), Pietro Sighel (Fiamme Gialle) and Luca Spechenhauser (Carabinieri).

Photo: LaPresse