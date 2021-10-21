“The Shark”: from Spielberg to Bergman, behind the scenes of a cult – Shows

“Among the directors of today? I like him a lot Steven Spielberg “. Who knows the cinema and the biography of Ingmar Bergman he knows how dry he was of compliments to colleagues. Except for Tarkovskij and his approaching cinema as closely as possible to the concept of dream, coming to define it as the greatest of all, Bergman’s judgments were often very severe. He admonished Welles as “a hoax”, Godard with a much more explicit “fucking boredom” for the artificiality of his works destined – according to him – more to the flattery of the critics than to break through the hearts of the spectators.

With Spielberg no, it was different. Such was the esteem towards the then not thirty-year-old filmmaker (mutual esteem, Spielberg has always professed himself a Bergmanian) that he even came to visit him on the set of “The shark“(you can find it on CHILI). But why? Where did all this admiration come from? Bergman saw in Spielberg and its auteur entertainment cinema, the clarification of that playful soul that the master let shine through the lines of his films; the same one that in the 1960s made him exclaim in an interview that later became famous: “I would much prefer to see Goldfinger than an Antonioni film”. But above all, Bergman was curious. As a good film man he was fascinated by the mechanics of scenic sharks. For “The shark” three were built by Joe Alves with Steven Spielberg watching. A whole model for underwater shooting and for the exits of the muzzle and two furniture; the latter cables on the one hand, so as to allow the technicians inside them to maneuver them. The main attraction of the de The shark at the same time it represented his number one problem.

The Alves prototypes were in fact subject to multiple malfunctions that caused continuous delays in processing and an extremely worrying rise in the budget. Something that Spielberg realized already on the day of testing. At the first dive into the sea, one of Alves’ sharks was wrecked on the seabed. The cause was to be attributed to the plumbing in tilt due to an infiltration of salt water. On that day, prophetic in some respects, Spielberg coined the nickname de for the defective shark the great white bastard. Where, however, any other director would have given up in the face of the multiplication of difficulties, for Spielberg it became a narrative (and growth) opportunity with which to enrich the story with meaning. The impossibility of showing the fish threat in all its physical splendor in fact allowed Spielberg to amplify its horrific range of dramaturgical tension by playing directorically with voyeuristically Hitchcockian details and subjective subjects.









A manipulation of the scenic intentions and of the perception of danger by the spectator rendered by means of a formidable chiaroscuro game of said / unspoken, just shown and mostly deduced, which lives on the open ontological contrast between very classic jump-scare “genre ”And its thriller nature in the open. The result is a reasoned lesson in the construction of the suspense of pure tangible and palpable terror that finds fertile ground in the many nuances of the narrative structure of The Jaws. The immediacy of the filmic language cleverly constructed by the fast director Spielberg (and witty, he will even give himself a Vertigo / dolly zoom effect to make Hitch himself pale) gives the story vivacity and a timeless modernity. The accomplished, classic and already iconic characterizations of characters such as Brody (Roy Scheider), Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and Quint (Robert Shaw) end up giving color and marked and changing humanity to the interpenetrating individual dimensions of the stage agents. Finally, the dramaturgical value of a climax which, in redesigning the contours of the story according to the stylistic features of an authentic kammerspiel in the open sea, ends up by posing itself as an inimitable narrative bricolage between the lucid (and tragic) Melvillian madness of a modern Quint Ahab, and the pure Hollywood magic in the long shot worthy of the finale of “Casablanca” with which to dress Brody and Hooper in the role of new Rick and Renault.









Before “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” broke the record with its nearly eight hundred million dollars, “The Jaws”, with its 470 million dollars, held the record for the highest grossing in the history of cinema. A success resulting from a precise global distribution strategy that allowed the film to go down in history – as well as for its evident artistic merits – as the prototype of the modern summer blockbuster. Winner of three Oscars in 1976 (Best Sound, Editing and Score), the film also took the nomination for Best Picture (but won “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”) and had the merit of recalibrating the potential profit of the film product as well as the redefinition of its status as an industrial asset / marketable cultural phenomenon. Basically the maximum artistic-economic splendor of New Hollywood which, ironically, coincides with the beginning of its end. In fact, in the following four years we will see the collapse of the cinema system (mainly) under the Ciminian blows of “Il Cacciatore” and “The gates of heaven”, but also of films such as “Shining” And “wild bull“. The risky and (often) experimental authorial freedom of the film as a work of art will give way to creative control in the hands of Studios and to the film as a safe investment. And then? After” The Shark “Spielberg will take the new lesson. Hollywood consolidating itself on the postmodern stage, now on the directorial-narrative front, now laying the production foundations of auteur entertainment cinema for children (“Gremilins,” Back to the future “,” The Goonies “). But first of all there is The Shark. The first turning point in Spielberg’s career. The beginning of an irresistible rise.

