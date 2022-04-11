The Shark is still alive! Platense, with an agonizing goal from Klusener, beats Real Sociedad and dreams of permanence

2022-04-10

The annotation was made by the Argentine striker Alvaro Klusener in a carom play where he was assisted, almost unintentionally, by byron rodriguez ; the gunner volleyed between the goalkeeper’s legs Mariano Pineda .

Heartbreaking closure! The Platense in discount (90+1), got the winning goal against Real Sociedad that leaves them alive in the fight for non-relegation in the National League .

With this win, the Shark it approaches six units of the oil producers in the general table with four dates still to be disputed and with the resolution of the pending lawsuit; if this is positive for the selacios, the tocoeños will lose seven points.

The unfortunate thing was that at minute 90+5′, the sideline assistant signaled a non-existent offside to byron rodriguez, because when the attacker was assisted to go alone against the frame, he was still before half court and the assistant raised the flag; this avoided the 2-0 for the sharks.

NEXT PLATENSE GAMES

date 15: Olympia

Date 16: marathon

Date 17: Motagua

Date 18: Honduran Progress

LINEUPS

Platense: Rafael Zuniga; André Orellana, Marcos Martínez Rubén García, Edson Rocha; Jose Montoya, Jorge Cardona, Federico Maya, Jose Alejandro, Elder Ramos; Alvaro Klusener.

Real society: Mariano Pineda; Sonny Fernández, Deyron Martínez, Ricky Zapata, Yeer Gutiérrez; Edder Delgado, Enuar Salgado, Henry Claros, Eliaquim Navarro; Jamal Charles, Rony Martinez.