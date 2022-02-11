The Shark: On first listen, Steven Spielberg thought the music theme was a joke

John Williams’ shark soundtrack is one of the best-known musical themes of all time, but when he first heard it, Steven Spielberg thought it was a joke.

John Williams’ music played an important role in the success of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 masterpiece, which chronicles the frenzy caused by the arrival of a killer great white shark terrorizing a quiet Long Island Beach community. The simplicity of the theme seemed at odds with the enormity of the film, but it ended up entering the minds of fans by becoming one of the iconic elements of Jaws.

Having recently turned 90, John Williams has enjoyed an exceptional career spanning decades, creating some of the most celebrated and instantly recognizable cinematic themes in film history. Williams is a living legend and, although Spielberg first worked with him for the first time in 1974, for Sugarland Express, it was during the making of Jaws that that harmony between the two artists was born. A harmony that has yielded incredible successes.

Yet, as Steven Spielberg revealed to the Hollywood Reporter, his first reaction upon hearing John Williams’ theme for Jaws was amazement, so much so that it made him think of a joke:

“I was expecting to hear something strange and melodic, something tonal, but disturbing; something from another world, almost like outer space under water. And instead I hear a constant sound, made with two fingers on the lower keys,” dun dun, dun dun, dun dun ‘. At first I started laughing. John had a great sense of humor and I thought he was kidding me. “

after the first impact, Spielberg states that Williams’ score has become “the signature of the entire film “. In the following years, Williams continued to work with Spielberg, creating memorable compositions for films such as Raiders of the Lost Ark and Jurassic Park, further cementing his reputation as one of the greatest film music composers of all time.