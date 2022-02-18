The sharp decision of Christian Nodal against Belinda after his statement

Christian Nodal no longer has anything to do with the singer established in Mexico Belinda. The rumor that sounded loud in the corridors of the newsrooms of shows materialized last week and after that fact this pair does not stop filling sheets of newspapers and minutes of television.

In these hours the novelty is that Christian Nodal deletes the photos with Belinda on his Instagram account. This was after the singer’s statement where he talks about the separation from her, that’s why this gesture of the singer indicates that he is determined to continue with his life and forget as quickly as possible a love that was in the mouth of everyone.

Belinda and Christian Nodal. Source: Archive

The great unknown of all her fans are the reasons why the Spanish singer and Nodal finished. From her environment there are many hypotheses that affirm that it could be money problems since Belinda was not having a good financial time with the treasury.

The singer and actress with great Mexican roots made a statement so it is believed that this was the trigger for what Christian Nodal will delete the photos. Belinda began her statement by thanking her support for her followers and although she has been very hermetic with her statements, this time she decided to vent. “These days have been difficult. You know more than anyone that I am an introverted person, ”she declared Belinda and concluded“ And it is because I always try to take care of my heart, but it inevitably hurts a lot ”.

Christian Nodal’s Instagram Empty. Source: @nodal

Nodal seems very affected by these words, which is why he not only deleted the photos with Belinda, but also deleted the rest of his publications and only left one of Speedy González. This is undoubtedly due to the statement Belinda issued this Wednesday about the end of their relationship.