The sharp decision of Christian Nodal against Belinda after his statement

Christian Nodal no longer has anything to do with the singer established in Mexico Belinda. The rumor that sounded loud in the corridors of the newsrooms of shows materialized last week and after that fact this pair does not stop filling sheets of newspapers and minutes of television.

In these hours the novelty is that Christian Nodal deletes the photos with Belinda on his Instagram account. This was after the singer’s statement where he talks about the separation from her, that’s why this gesture of the singer indicates that he is determined to continue with his life and forget as quickly as possible a love that was in the mouth of everyone.

