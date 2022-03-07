The sharp increase in deaths from Covid-19: 1,730 deaths have been recorded in the last two weeks, the highest figure in the last 20 months

The Department of Statistics and Health Information (DEIS) registered 122 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest official report from the Ministry of Health (Minsal). But the background to those figures points to a sharp rise in confirmed deaths from Covid-19 in recent weeks.

According to an analysis by Thirdthese last two weeks (considering a week from Monday to Sunday) 1,730 deaths associated with Covid-19 have been reported, the second highest number of confirmed deaths in this period of time since July 2020, 20 months ago (specifically the two weeks prior to the Sunday, July 5, when a total of 1,829 deaths were reported).

The peak of deaths for two weeks from the start of the pandemic was marked in the period that closed on Sunday, June 21, 2020, with 2,289 deaths confirmed by Covid-19.

Although in recent times there has been an improvement in the numbers of daily infections, active cases and positivity, those of deaths have remained at high levels, as well as those of hospitalizations.

Only last Thursday, March 3, 272 deaths were reported, the highest figure in a year, 8 months and 6 days; specifically since June 27, 2020 (279). Previously, on February 24, it also reported more than 200 deaths in one day (224).

In this way, these two weeks -measuring a week from Monday to Sunday- presented a sustained increase in the number of deaths from coronavirus at the national level.

From another perspective, if you look carefully at the daily statistics to 14 daysthe peak in this time period occurred this Saturday, March 5, when 1,759 deaths were reached in that time period.

According to the analysis of Third, based on Minsal records, that is the highest figure since Thursday, July 9 (1,779), that is, also almost 20 exact months (one year and eight months). Meanwhile, the highest in that period (14 days) of the entire pandemic occurred on Saturday, June 20, 2020, where 2,754 deaths confirmed by Covid-19 were recorded in the previous 14 days.