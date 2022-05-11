NewsUS

The sharp increase in injuries and deaths among those trying to jump Trump’s “impassable” wall from Mexico to the US.

When Héctor Almeida Gil was at the top of the border fence, he suddenly saw others rushing to climb, desperate.

The 33-year-old Cuban dentist was with a group of migrants trying to jump over one of the 30-foot-high barriers that separate Mexico and the United States in the state of California.

the fence is the highest on the border, built during the government of donald trumpwho many times assured that this “beautiful wall” that he ordered to be built would be “impassable”.

But many migrants seek to jump it almost every day. Some make it, others are arrested, and an alarming number are severely injured trying.

