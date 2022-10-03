The sharp phrase with which Amber Heard spoke about her relationship with food

After the media trial that put her in the public eye for months, not much has been heard from the actress and model Amber Heard. However, a while ago she told Hola Magazine her secret to maintaining her slim and toned figure.

American actress, AmberHeard, who played Mere in the famous movie Aquaman, It has always been characterized by its unusual beauty, which is why it has aroused curiosity among the followers regarding the secret of its enviable figure. And it is that many think that stop eating is all that some stars do.

Amber Heard as Mere in Aquaman. Photo: Hypertextual

Nevertheless, Amber contradicts that theory when reflecting during an interview conducted by Star Changes: “What’s the point of looking good if you don’t feel good? enjoying food is a pleasure that I would never give up”said the actress, who loves not just eating, but cooking fried chicken sandwiches.

heard counted to hello magazinethat the secret to maintaining her slender and toned figure is nothing more than following a balanced and almost vegetarian eating plan, which she combines with a running routine. Fruits and vegetables predominate in their dishes, as well as whole grains and foods rich in fiber.

The actress confessed to Star Changesthat his favorite food is miso soup, a condiment that provides a significant amount of quality protein to the body, while helping to control blood cholesterol levels. Amber He also loves fish in all its presentations, and shellfish.

Amber Heard cooking. Photo: Instagram

Although we might think that, with such a strict diet, heard no excesses are allowed, she loves to taste a plate of pasta or noodles a couple of times a week, which is far from what the restrictive diets of a woman with her lifestyle would choose. But being active and having enough time to work out in a gym is the best secret to staying fit, says the actress.