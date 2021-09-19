The Shawmila meeting the Biebers at the Met Gala is a moment you can’t miss

You will surely remember that in 2018 Shawn Mendes went to the Met Gala with Hailey Bieber which was then only Baldwin. That “appearance on the red carpet sparked tons of speculation that they were a couple, also complicit in some previous paparazzi of the two in a hug. A few days after the evening, however, Shawn declared to the tabloids that they were just friends, in what we can. define the greatest friendzon ever!

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin at the 2018 Met Gala

Well, in 2021 things really changed, Shawn attended the annual fashion event with his girlfriend Camila Cabello while Hailey was there with her husband Justin Bieber. And it really seems like everyone is happy and content.

Shawn and Camila have made a video service for Vogue which documents their preparation process for the Met Gala. As you can see in the video below, at 7.22 minutes Shawmila runs into Justin and Hailey at the hotel before arriving on the red carpet.

In the video, we see Camila noticing the Biebers and approaching them enthusiastically: “Hello, how are you? It’s nice to see you!“

Camila hugs Hailey and then hugs Justin. The model tells her: “How are you? Great performance last night. You split“, referring to his performance at the VMAs the night before.

Shawn then hugs Hailey and Justin and says, “Hey brother. How are you?“. Justin replies:”Very good“.

Justin can’t help but notice Shawn’s look and comments: “Go with the vibes shirtless. I love it. “

In truth, we already knew that there was no resentment between the two couples when Shawn and Justin released their featuring “Monster” last year. We now have official confirmation!

ph. getty images