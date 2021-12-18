The Sheikh leads the FIA. But Hamilton threatens to leave F1 on foot

The first welcome message to the new president of the FIA, Sheikh Mohammed Ben Sulayem, was sent by Lewis Hamilton deciding not to follow Formula 1 on social networks anymore. Obviously there is no correlation between the two things, the reasons that pushed Lewis to the social rebellion are other, but it is impressive to see that on the day of the election of its first extra-European president, the FIA ​​finds itself having to deal with the sulk of a seven-time world champion who the other day took care to show up at the year-end awards ceremony that crowned Max Verstappen. Sir Lewis Hamilton, after having taken the compliments of the world for how he had collected the defeat on the track, closed himself in the most deafening social silence ever. Even on the day of the delivery of the knighthood to Windsor Castle he limited himself to a few words of circumstance. Toto Wolff spoke for him, hinting at the possibility that Lewis decides to leave. A hypothesis based on the belief that he has been robbed.

Not by Verstappen, but by the system. One thing Lewis cannot accept. He feels a bit like Senna after the Suzuka 1989 events. At that time Ayrton was in open war with Federal President Balestre who was with Prost. This time the new federal president (elected with 61.62% of the votes) comes from the United Arab Emirates, has a past as a rally driver (14 Fia Middle East Rally champion titles, with 61 victories in international events from 1983 to 2002) , as organizer and was vice president for the Middle East. The team has Bernie Ecclestone’s wife, Fabiana Flosi, who will enter the FIA ​​from the front door: I didn’t ask her to be in the team because she is Bernie’s wife, but because it was time to have a woman sitting on the seats that matter and not only on one commission, Sulayem explained. Free to believe him. Certainly the FIA ​​preferred the consortium with Ecclestone to the other candidate, the English Stoker who was Todt’s vice president.

The new president talks about inclusiveness, of a motorsport less distant from the people, but he does not hide from the question about last season’s finale, about Lewis’ absence from the award ceremony and about the shadows that populate Hamilton’s dreams: “As a driver I can understand Lewis’ frustration at losing the world championship in the last race, but I am convinced that this break and the upcoming holidays will help him. I know Lewis is really sad about what happened and in a word I would say he feels broken. But we have to see if there has been any violation in the awards ceremony, because if there has been we will not forgive it. Forgiveness can always be there, but rules are rules and we must stick to them. As I always say, the rules are created by human beings and can be changed and improved by human beings ».

He understands Hamilton as a driver, a little less as president one would say. It’s hard to imagine Formula 1 without Hamilton in 2022, but easy to imagine Hamilton without Formula 1. It would be a huge blow to its credibility for F1 to lose a champion like Lewis after his team gave up court, but he clearly said having been robbed. It will not be an easy winter. Like the one in Maranello where the rumors of a Jean Todt return continue. Yesterday the former FIA president told the Equipe not to rule out anything, as long as the challenge attracts him. And how much Ferrari can attract him, it is useless to remember.