The sheikh’s teddy bear removes the door of the Lamborghini. The video- Corriere.it

A Lamborghini Performante put to the test by a bear. Not the bull of Santagata Bolognese wins

On social networks we often see extreme races with cars as protagonists, launched at full speed against other supercars, trains, helicopters, planes. This time the really bestial challenge and see a Lamborghini Performante compared to a bear. And, let’s say it immediately, not the bull of Santagata Bolognese to win.

The Dubai Sheikh Zoo Humaid Abdalla Albuqaish a Sheikh from Dubai. For some unknown reason, extremely wealthy people are drawn to both supercar be it by exotic animals. And Albuqaish is no exception, indeed, it collects both. In his air-conditioned zoo near his mansion – which he proudly displays on social networks to the disappointment of animal rights activists – there are monkeys, snakes, hyenas, lions, tigers …

The dream cars Instead, its fleet includes Ferrari, Mercedes, Rolls-Royce, Porsche and numerous Lamborghinis, including the Huracan Performante who had the misfortune to have a close encounter with one of the latest arrivals at the zoo, a bear cub. In a video posted on his Instagram profile (which, thanks to his scrooge oddities, has almost reached 2 million followers), the excited bear is seen approaching the Lambo with the obvious attention to jump on board from the window. But as soon as it clings to the door, the hinges give way to its sweet weight.

Her owner, who is inside the supercar, takes it well and bursts into a loud laugh. Not only that, but – perhaps to comfort him from the immediate fright at finding the door between his paws – he offers the bear a basket of apples. Of course served in the hood of the defeat challenger.

