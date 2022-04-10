The Shelf of April 10

*Juan Clemente Gomez

CHILDREN’S LITERATURE

Kaleidoscope.- brian selznik sm.-Editorial SM

After The invention of Hugo Cabret Y wonders, Brian Selznick gives us a new magical book that contains 24 short stories illustrated with charcoal drawings of an almost dreamlike realism. They tell the story of two people whose ties cross time and space, memory and dreams. At the core of their relationship is a mystery related to the nature of love and grief, which each reader will solve differently. I was unwrapped and placed on a tray on a very clean silver table. Everything sparkled. There were three people standing watching me. They wore white gloves and handled me with great care. As if I could break at any moment. One of them told me that they would take good care of me. I thanked them and asked where I was, but they didn’t answer. One of them said: How old do you think it is? (From 12 years old)

ADULTS

Show your talent.- Purification Paniagua.-Active Company Seal.-Editorial Urano

The keys to getting the job you want, revealed by a Headhunter

A very entertaining book that shows you what headhunters and talent scouts take into account when selecting for the best executive positions. It also comes with a handy system for getting the job you’re looking for, from how to write a CV to what to answer in an interview. Whether you’re actively looking for a job or thinking of making a career transition, the tips of this book will be essential to success. At a global level, we speak of ageism or ageism or age discrimination:

“I think it responds to the exaltation of the physical and youth that we have been experiencing for several decades, increased by some social networks. It seems that happiness comes from youth and beauty.

I love the movie The Intern with a great Robert de Niro and Anne Hathaway. She is the owner of an online fashion business, and accepts for image_ to hire a 70-year-old former manager, as a senior intern. Little by little, she realizes how essential the experience he brings is. They should broadcast the film on all channels every week… It is important to maintain a correct image, even more so than a young manager. Over the years we accumulate experience, but also gray hair, kilos or wrinkles. It is difficult to fight with the genetics of each one, within what nature gives us, one can optimize it by taking care of oneself.”