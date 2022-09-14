The Shell brand will continue in Puerto Rico under the Puerto Rican company Toral Petroleum | Others

The Puerto Rican company Toral Petroleum LCC began this month as the exclusive representative of the Shell brand on the Island and will remain so for the next 15 years.

According to a press release, this initiative ensures that Shell will not only remain in Puerto Rico, but will also carry out a process of strategic growth in keeping with the legacy of excellence, trust, quality and innovation that has defined the brand for more than 100 years.

Likewise, Toral’s management team explained that “the main objective is to provide a greater value proposition to consumers, retailers and business partners.”

Hiram Acevedo, general manager of Toral Petroleum, a local company established on the island since 1986, stated that “all the characteristics and qualities that distinguish Shell as one of the best gasolines on the market will continue as is.”

“When it comes to the quality and reliability of the product that we all know, its legacy of innovation, none of that changes. Nor do the products, Shell Regular, Shell V-Power Nitro+ and Shell diesel, nor the loading and dispatch operations at the Shell terminal in Yabucoa nor the supply chain throughout the island change. Shell is now in Puerto Rican hands with a renewed commitment focused on increasing access and benefits for all Puerto Ricans,” Acevedo explained in written statements.

Similarly, he said that both Shell and Toral are aligned in their future plans, which includes the development of marketing programs and innovations to optimize the customer experience at Shell service stations.

“Shell now begins a new phase in its history under the leadership of a local company. The road has been long, a hundred years, but the journey is just beginning hand in hand with Puerto Rico,” he said.

Meanwhile, the general manager described as an “honor” to represent “one of the most reputable brands in the market”.

“At Toral we have the honor of representing Shell, one of the most reputable brands in the market. It is a responsibility that we assume with a great sense of respect. Our commitment is to continue developing the brand on the island, with a focus on quality and service. To do this, we will be working closely with retailers and other business partners to identify opportunities and implement initiatives that result in positive experiences for our consumers”, he concluded.

For his part, the general manager of Shell Licensed Markets, Kai-Uwe Witterstein, reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to Puerto Rico.

“Today we are here to ensure that Shell stays in Puerto Rico and that consumers will continue to receive the same product that stands out for its quality. As well as our commitment to innovate projects in development for your benefit. We are excited to continue our legacy on the Island, now hand in hand with Toral”, he expressed.