The Shining and A Clockwork Orange: two of Kubrick’s masterpieces

Shining (The Shining) is a 1980 film directed by Stanley Kubrick and co-written with Diane Johnson. Based on the novel of the same name written by Stephen King in 1977, the film tells the drama of a family who has to spend the winter in total isolation in a hotel in the high mountains. The son, little Danny, proves to possess extrasensory faculties, here nicknamed the shining (translated as “the shining”), which lead him to have visions of the dark past of the place and of future events. Shining rrepresents a stage in the itinerary of crossing-appropriation-breaking through of cinematographic genres implemented by Kubrick in the course of his career. It soon became a cult movie, it entered the collective imagination and was sometimes rated as the best horror film ever. Shining was elected 2nd among the best horror films in the history of cinema, after The exorcist, in a ranking compiled by the London magazine Time Out. Shining, on its US debut, grossed $ 622,337, right behind The Empire Strikes Back and The Gong Show Movie. Upon its retirement, the film had grossed $ 44 360 123, thus making it the 14th best gross of 1980. In Italy the film grossed approximately 668 542 000 ₤, placing it in tenth place among the most viewed films of the year. At the time of its re-release in 2017, the film grossed € 288 447 in three days of screening. With Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers.

Synopsis

Jack Torrance (Nicholson), to find the right isolation that will allow him to write his novel, accepts the position of winter keeper of a huge hotel in the mountains. His wife and little son Danny follow him. The latter possesses paranormal powers that allow him to see into the past and into the future.

Clockwork Orange (A Clockwork Orange) is a 1971 film directed by Stanley Kubrick. Based on the dystopian novel of the same name written by Anthony Burgess in 1962, relying on a science fiction, sociological and political style, foreshadows a society devoted to exasperated violence, especially among young people, and to a conditioning of systematic thought. With four nominations for the 1972 Oscars for Best Film, Best Director, Best Non-original Screenplay and Best Editing, presented the same year at the Venice Film Festival, Clockwork Orange it is considered one of the greatest masterpieces in the history of cinema, as well as a source of literary and iconographic citations, also thanks to the contribution, in the non-original part, of the soundtrack. It recovered, among others, well-known classical music by Rossini And Beethoven, accentuating the visionary and dreamlike key of the film. Decisive for the success of the film, also the contribution of Malcolm McDowell in the role of Alex, ready and willing to do anything, to the point that he cracked a rib and suffered abrasion of the corneas during the filming of the film. When it was released on the cinema circuit, in the early seventies, the film caused a sensation, with a host of admirers ready to shout at the masterpiece, but also with a strong current of contrary opinion, for the original and visionary cut adopted in the narration, who made use of scenes of violence in a hyper-realistic way, but also without speculative delay.

Synopsis

London, in the indefinite future: Alex, a passionate lover of Beethoven’s music, is the leader of a quartet of young thugs accustomed to committing violence of all kinds. In the long run, exasperated by his despotic attitude, his comrades stun him and leave him in the hands of the police. Condemned and imprisoned, Alex is offered a chance for freedom: in exchange, he will have to undergo an experimental therapy called “Ludovico cure”.