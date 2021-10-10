The Shining: Jack Nicholson and the cheese sandwich tactics used by Kubrick to make him “crazy”

During the filming of The Shining Jack Nicholson was the victim of a tactic that Stanley Kubrick put into practice to make him “crazy”: his secret weapon was the cheese sandwiches.

Stanley Kubrick decided to adopt a very particular strategy on the set of Shining in order to get the best possible performance from Jack Nicholson: the technique chosen by the director provided that the actor ate only cheese sandwich during the shooting of the film.

Director Stanley Kubrick on the set of The Shining (1980)

Kubrick, known and often criticized for his almost neurotic perfectionism, wanted to paint Jack Torrance’s gradual descent into madness perfectly. Although Nicholson had just won an Oscar, Kubrick believed he could further improve the actor’s acting skills.

To make the atmosphere of the film even more disturbing, the director devised an ingenious plan to release the madness that lay dormant within Nicholson’s psyche. Jack hated cheese sandwiches and, in order to increase his frustration and anger, Stanley only allowed him to eat cheese sandwiches for a full two weeks.

Director Stanley Kubrick and Shelley Duvall on the set of The Shining

The result was truly fantastic: Nicholson is phenomenal as the creepy and frantic Jack Torrance, a bloodthirsty homicidal maniac, and his performance is one of the most legendary in film history. Kubrick’s meticulousness prevailed once again.

The Shining was defined by Martin Scorsese as one of his favorite films of all time: “Stanley Kubrick has made a majestically terrifying film, in which what you don’t see or understand plays a fundamental role in every action of the characters. The film is a director’s masterpiece that will continue to traumatize numerous generations over the years. ”