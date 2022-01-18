The Shining: the movie within the movie

by William Mussini

Background and fantastic theories on Kubrick’s masterpiece

The film Shining, based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King, is one of the undisputed masterpieces born from the genius of Stanley Kubrick. The film, unwelcome to the novelist King himself who called it “a beautiful car without an engine”, disappointed a small part of the audience present in theaters, already at its first release in 1980. Part of the same criticism usually inflexible in commenting on the director’s films American, did not consider it strictly gendered horror, finding few elements typical of genre films of those years. For all other spectators, including myself, Shining, it was and remains one of the most successful “scary” films ever.

One of the grievances that Stephen King made against Kubrick concerned the lack of narrative correspondence with respect to the original novel. In fact, the lack of analogy is not only deduced from the general reinterpretation of the characters and from the additions arbitrary of new elements but also from a series of curious details desired by the director, precisely to underline, with sarcasm, the partial but decisive distance from King’s vision.

A little-known message from Stanley, sarcastically addressed to Stephen himself, is present, for example, in the scene in which, during the return trip of the African-American chief cook played by Scatman Crothers to the Overlook Hotel, a blue beetle appears along the snowy road involved in an accident. That blue beetle, according to King’s book, should have been the one in the opening sequences, that is, when the Torrance family climbs the hairpin bends towards the Hotel. Kubrick, in the opening scenes, using instead a red beetle, thus reaffirms to King his ability to revise or distort literary history, moreover by mockingly adding King’s blue beetle in a rather superfluous sequence, crashed and upside down.

Among the few elements on which all the positive opinions and praise of critics and the public converge (except for King’s discontent who hated Jack’s explicit madness already in the first scenes), there is, first of all, the incomparable interpretation by Jack Nicholson in the role of the “madman” Jack Torrance, the undisputed protagonist of the film and centralizer of all the most disturbing suggestions. The film has always lent itself to numerous interpretations and conjectures in reference to the alleged subliminal messages of which, according to many cinema enthusiasts and conspiracy, the Kubrickian masterpiece would literally be stuffed.

Among the film’s most authoritative and audacious examiners is documentary director Rodney Ascher who, in his 2012 documentary “Room 237”, exposes some of these conjectures, challenging viewers to find the similarities, references and messages identified by him, inviting them to deepen the vision by focusing more and more attention on apparently negligible details , numbers, symbols, objects and words.

According to Ascher the film Shining would also offer a hidden narrative plot centered aroundHolocaust. A on to say: “the German typewriter, brand Adler, which in German means eagle, symbol of state power, would be a metaphor for the extermination of the Jews which took place in a systematic and mechanical way, just like the sentence that Jack writes repeatedly on the sheet (All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. All play and no work makes Jack a mere toy! Working only and not playing makes Jack a bored boy, just playing and not just working makes Jack a mere toy), terrorizing poor wife Wendy ”.

The number 42 that appears on the sleeve of the sweatshirt of little Danny, son of the Torrance couple, would also refer to the year in which the elimination of the Jewish people began, 1942 precisely. The number 42 also represents a certain Kubrick mania for multiples of the number 7. Apparently, the vehicles parked at the Overlook Hotel are also 42 and, even, the date in the black and white photograph depicting Jack Torrance during a party ballroom, refers to July 7, 1921.

In the same photo that closes the film, thanks to the help of a technical stratagem of superimposition, the infamous mustache of Hitler seems to appear on Jack’s face. And again: in addition to the references to American Indians, thanks to the jar with the inscription “Calumet Baking Powder” that returns in several scenes during the film, there is also the reference to the hypothetical fake moon landing of 1969. Kubrick would in fact, according to several conspiracy theorists, the US government commissioned author of the moon landing scenes referenced in the film through the Apollo 11 embroidery on Danny’s shirt and with the number “237” (the figure on the door of the room observed with terror by little Danny). The number 237 would be precisely the distance from the Earth to the Moon (238,855 miles to be precise), and even the same plate in room 237 would be a sort of anagram of moon room “.

“Frame after frame we slip into an endless vicious circle (like Danny’s rides on the tricycle in the corridors, which are not actually circles, but would take the shape of a key), in an incessant succession of questions that instead of giving answers , generate others “.

However, as controversial as it may appear to be and full of hidden meanings, Shining it is above all an exemplary film, which sets the standard, which gives fans, professionals and the simple spectator an infinity of brilliant directorial ideas, together with memorable actor performances.

In addition to Nicholson’s interpretation, Danny Lloyd’s performance is also unforgettable in the shoes of the little one Danny Torrance. To the very young Danny, who was only six years old during filming, Stanley Kubrick and the whole cast, hid the fact that he was starring in a horror film, even going so far as not to use it in some particularly strong scenes (in the scenes where Wendy holds Danny and reproaches Jack actually used a puppet with the features of Lloyd). Danny Lloyd only found out the truth several years later, seeing a censored version of the film, and didn’t see the full feature film until 1989, at the age of seventeen, more than a decade later.

There were even moments of extreme despondency: following a principle of nervous breakdown, the actress Shelly Duvall, splendid interpreter of Wendy Torrance, threatened to abandon the shooting because in the grip of continuous panic attacks. He argued with Kubrick several times complaining that his body could not hold up for much longer and even decades after the premiere of the film he claimed: “I still have nightmares when I think about The Shining”.

Here the trailer of Ascher’s documentary