The ship Benito Juárez from Mexico begins its participation in the Rimpac 2022 naval exercise

The Long Range Ocean Patrol (POLA 101) ARM Benito Juarez of the Navy of mexicobegan its deployment in the naval exercise Rim of the Pacific (Rimpac 2022), which this year takes place in the Hawaiian archipelago. Next to Benito JuarezMexico has sent to Pearl Harbor the amphibious landing ship ARM Usumacinta (A-412). Both vessels belong to the Pacific Naval Force of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar).

The Mexican Navy will also incorporate a helicopter type pantherapart from search and rescue teams; search, location and neutralization of explosive devices; naval health; recognition; submarine works, as well as a marine infantry company, with a total of 378 members of the Mexican naval forces, under the command of Rear Admiral Gabriel Alberto Baez Lopezcommander of the Rimpac 2022 Task Force for Mexico.

The most powerful ship in Mexico

The POLA, before ARM Reformeris the most powerful ship in the Mexican fleet and the one that stands out for its modernity within the large ships that the Mexican fleet has. Secretary of the Navy (Semar). The boat was launched in 2018 and it was in 2020 when it was incorporated into the functions of the Mexican Navy formally.

The vessel began its construction in the previous administration, the Mexican Government and the company participated in its construction. give me, had a total cost of 390,920,000 euros, which included the cost of technology transfer with the Dutch firm. The ARM Benito Juarez It was built in five modules as of 2017, of which two were manufactured abroad and three at home. Shipyard Number 20 de la Semar, with a total of 1,979,800 man-hours in Mexico and abroad.

Regarding its characteristics, the ship has a length (length) of 107.14 meters, a beam (width) of 14.02 meters, displacement (weight) of 2,570 tons, maximum speed of 27 knots (50 km/hr); She is powered by a diesel-electric combination and has a range of 21 days at sea.

rimp 2022

This edition of rimpac will include 26 nations, 38 surface ships, four submarines, nine national ground forces, more than 30 unmanned systems, approximately 170 aircraft, and more than 25,000 personnel, who will train and operate on the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California and their surroundings, from June 29 to August 4.

Following Rimpac’s theme of capable adaptable partners, participating forces will exercise a wide range of capabilities, projecting the inherent flexibility of maritime forces and helping to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

the commander of rimp 2022Vice Admiral of the US Navy Michael Boylewelcomed participants during a kick-off meeting of Rimpac-wide force leaders.

“By coming together as capable and adaptable partners, and at the scale that we are, we are making a statement about our commitment to work together, to foster and maintain those relationships that are critical to ensuring safe sea lanes and security. of the world’s interconnected oceans,” Boyle said.

He added that “this is also how we find the areas where our national objectives overlap, where we can practice the procedures that will help enable our interchangeability, the nexus of national will and interoperability.”

Rear Admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy Christopher Robinson will serve as deputy commander of the Combined Task Force (CTF); rear admiral of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Toshiyuki Hirata as deputy commander, and the Fleet Marine Force will be directed by the owner of the Marine Corps of the United States, Brigadier General Joseph Clearfield. Other key leaders of the multinational force will include Cmdr. Paul O’Grady of the Royal Australian Navywho will command the Maritime Componentand Brigadier General Mark Goulden of the Royal Canadian Air Forcewho will command the air component.

For the first time, Rear Admiral of the Republic of Korea Sangmin An, will serve as commander of the CBC 176, Rimpac’s amphibious task force. While the colonel of the Republic of Singapore Navy Kwan Hon Chuongwill serve as sea combat commander for the CBC 176and Royal Australian Navy Captain michael osbornwill serve as commander of maritime logistics in the CBC 173.

maneuvers

This year’s exercise program will include artillery, missile, anti-submarine and air defense exercises, as well as amphibious, counter-piracy, mine clearance, explosive ordnance disposal, diving and salvage operations. Additionally, the exercise will also introduce space and cyber operations for all partner nations.

Rimpac is the largest and most important multinational maritime exercise in the world, organized by the United States Navy Third Pacific Fleetin order to promote regional maritime stability and security in the Pacific Ocean, foster and maintain international cooperation relations, as well as improve interoperability and allow professional military exchange, so that each participating force increases its training and strengthens international ties .