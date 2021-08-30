the ship between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez depopulated on TikTok

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez, world-famous stars, continue to be talked about years after the end of their relationship. As most of you will know, Justin Bieber married the model in 2018 Hailey Baldwin effectively putting an end to the hugely popular ship. The end of the story between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, however, has left an unbridgeable void in the fandom who has never stopped hoping for a possible return of the flame, even after marriage to Hailey.

In fact, the hashtag for some time #Jalena has become very popular on TikTok and the platform is full of videos that tell the love story between Selena and Justin. In addition to the individual videos there are also profiles entirely dedicated to this (former) famous couple. A harmless nostalgic feeling that tells the end of an era? Undoubtedly, but as always there is no lack of controversy!

In fact, there are many videos that tend to put a comparison Selena’s behaviors and public statements with those of Hailey. The suspicion of many users, unfounded, is that Hailey is secretly obsessed with her husband Justin’s ex-girlfriend and tries to look like Selena.

There are several TikToks that show types of photos, clothes, food, hairstyles, make-up that Hailey would have copied to her “rival”, if we can call her that, Selena Gomez. The music chosen to accompany these videos is the song Obsessed by Mariah Carey and are becoming a real trend. One of the videos to have gone the most viral is the TikTok which shows the comparison between some statements by Selena and Hailey. Are they just guesses?

Jalena: The statements of Selena Gomez compared with those of Hailey Baldwin

For example in 2014 Selena Gomez in an interview for the AMAs says:

The one thing I wish people knew about me is my heart (The only thing I hope people know about me is my heart)

The statement will be pronounced identically by Hailey Baldwin in 2020 during an episode of the show’s Jimmy Fallon. In addition to this, many other interventions by the two celebrities were compared, highlighting the lack of originality of Hailey’s contents.

