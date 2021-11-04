The shock campaign of the EU (financed and then withdrawn): “The Islamic veil is freedom”

The veil presented as an emblem of freedom, in a European communication campaign, launched and then withdrawn in a whirlwind of protests and embarrassments. Western subjection to political Islam reaches increasingly paradoxical heights, and generates now explosive contradictions.

The latest case has just broken out in the soft underbelly of Europe: an initiative that celebrates Islamic headdresses. “Beauty is in diversity as freedom is in hijab” reads the promotional campaign conceived by the Council of Europe, which presents itself as the main organization for the defense of human rights on the Continent, and brings together 47 countries. The images feature veiled and happy girls, surrounded by slogans of this tenor: «How boring would the world be if we were all the same? Celebrating diversity & respecting the hijab ».

The Council of Europe is not an EU body, but the EU appears as a sponsor of the project. He finances it generously and uncritically, without considering that, for many women, that or other veils are instead a symbol of oppression.

The campaign raised vehement reactions, especially in France, so much so that the Council of Europe had to withdraw the project: an embarrassed spokesperson assured that “these tweets have been deleted and we will think of a better presentation for the project”.

Also called into question by the EU, a spokesman for the European Commission, Christian Wigand, explained that the initiative is part of an inevitable campaign against hate messages online. Wigand also explained that the removed tweets were part of a project co-financed by the EU with 340 thousand euros in 2019, but also clarified that the Berlaymont building did not evaluate or approve the promotional content.

In reality, nothing is accidental in this kind of “gaffe”, which are the poisoned fruit of the increasingly close relations that European institutions have with the galaxy of political Islam linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, the international of fundamentalism that uses “the ‘Islamophobia’ as a screen to silence any criticism. These unfortunate relationships are now well established. For example, a report on Islamophobia produced by a Turkish foundation “with the financial support of the EU” struck a lot. And on the web you can find traces of a study already organized 10 years ago by the Council of Europe with the collaboration of Femyso, an acronym that today appears as a partner of another anti-hate project, “Meet”, which was also presented in the Municipality in Milan and in September it gave birth to an event with MEPs and Islamic leaders.

It happens that Femyso is the youth branch of Fioe, an organization referred to as the pan-European structure of the Brotherhood. And these acronyms also appear in today’s pro-veil initiative. The campaign – we read in «Marianne» – was conceived during a seminar on 27-28 September. “As the website of the Council of Europe very openly announces – we read in an article that the French and left-wing newspaper dedicates to the story – the workshop in question was organized in collaboration with Femyso”. Marianne also reports the opinion of an Italian scholar, the leading expert on Islamic radicalism, Lorenzo Vidino. “We can organize a campaign on the theme of anti-Muslim racism, I’m not against it – he says – but we still have to choose our partners well”.