the shock directive of the EU that undermines the real estate market

After the stop to petrol and diesel cars by 2035, the European Commission prepares a tight “green”, draconian, even on properties. Those that waste too much energy can no longer be sold or rented by the owners. A shocking measure, which is part of the vein of the fight against climate change, but which risks having very heavy impacts on real estate markets of all Member States. The provision of the Commission has not yet been disclosed. The draft of the directive will be published on 14 December, but Il Messaggero was able to read a draft. The Commission’s stated point of arrival is that, by 2050, all buildings must be ‘zero emissions’.

Each country will have to define what are the minimum energy performance standards that the buildings will have to own. These minimum standards will have to begin to be applied at the latest from 2027. Then by 2035 all the properties in the country will have to comply with the new standards. But what will happen to the properties that they will not reach the new energy efficiency standards? The directive requires states to introduce rules to prohibit the sale and rental of properties that, starting from 2027 (for condominium apartments, the standards will start in 2030), have not reached the minimum required energy efficiency. This minimum will be, explains the directive, the energy class E starting from 2027, the energy class D, starting from 2030 and, finally, energy class C starting from January 1, 2033. How complex it is to achieve these energy “performances” is evident. Just scroll through the notices of real estate sales in any Italian city, where most of the ads show an energy class G, the lowest. It is also true that in Italy there are many construction sites in the course of energy efficiency thanks to the Superbonus of 110%. But it is equally true that the Economy Minister Daniele Franco second, during the hearing on the budget maneuver, recalled that according to “the data from Enea against 9.6 billion of works, the costs amount to 10.5 billion, and we are 0.5% of the Italian real estate assets “. In short, the energy requalification of the assets has very high costs, and in the next few years the cost will be borne only partially by the State through bonuses which, gradually, will decrease up to 65%. The sales ban mentioned in the draft European directive on the energy efficiency of buildings is not absolute. There is a way to sell or rent your property: you have to commit to reaching the energy class indicated by the directive within three years of signing the deed of sale or rental contract.

The reactions

Confedilizia’s comment was tough. «The obligatory nature of energy requalification», sources of the association know, «as well as being unacceptable and expensive, is accompanied by further, absurd, regulatory provisions. Buildings without the minimum requirements required by the Directive will be expelled from the rental and sales market. In the first case “, Confedilizia underlines,” there will also be evident social repercussions. The number of properties placed on the rental market will be significantly reduced and rents will grow exponentially at the cost incurred by the owners to adjust the properties ». The upheaval, again according to Confedilizia, “will also affect the sales market, as all properties without the requisites will undergo a significant devaluation”. In short, for now it is not clear whether the European Commission, by enacting this directive, will be able to “decarbonise” the buildings of Europe, but certainly in this way, claims the association, “it will reduce the real estate market and owners to ashes” .