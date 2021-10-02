The shock documentary that will push you to go vegan is streaming

“Eating our way to extinction” is online: the most complex work ever made so far on the relationship between the consumption of animal products and the destruction of the planet is available on the main streaming platforms. Narrated by Kate Winslet and supported by Leonardo DiCaprio, it reveals a desperate call to switch to a plant-based diet before it’s too late.

After years of research, studies and fundraising, it is available to the public “Eating our way to extinction“, The documentary that promises to become the new”Cowspiracy ” for the impact it will have on viewers. Narrated and produced by the actress Kate Winslet, is a shocking testament to the effect of our eating habits on the planet. The scientific evidence join the images of destruction to provide a global view of the problem. The goal is only one: to bring viewers to make the connection between those dramatic images of deforestation, environmental disasters and pollution and what they decide to bring to the table every day.

Figures in hand, British directors Otto and Ludo Brockway prove that animal agriculture is destroying the planet and, with it, the future of humanity. Supported by scientists, scholars and figures such as billionaire Richard Branson, they urge the public to switch to a plant-based diet as the only means to stop the environmental crisis. We have very little time left to act, as global warming has reached a tipping point. Soon, we will find ourselves having to choose between concrete and instant change, and the devastating consequences of do not act. At risk is our survival, as well as that of all other living beings.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who recently has invested in two companies that produce in vitro meat, defined this work as “the film that future generations would like us to see today“.

On the documentary site we find a lot of useful information, not only on the film itself but also on what we can do to take part in the action. To help viewers transition to a vegan diet, there is also a meal planner available, which recommends users personalized vegetable recipes. “Avoiding animal products such as meat, fish, dairy and eggs will have a profound impact on the future of our planet. – you read on the site – We all have the opportunity to act. Breakfast lunch and dinner: three possibilities to change the world for the better. You are eating in order to bring us to extinction, or to build a better tomorrow? “.

The film is available in 15 languages ​​on major streaming platforms. Below is the trailer:

Only with the participation of all will we be able to make a difference for the protection of the planet.