The shock price of gasoline: how much it costs now

An increase of 20.5% more for the gas and 22.3% for the diesel fuel in just one year. The rise in the cost of fuel in recent weeks continues, which is representing a “drain” for Italian families and businesses.

According to the estimates of the National Consumers Union, in a single week for a full tank of 50 liters the outlay on the wallet is greater than 1 euro and 22 cents for gasoline and 1 euro and 35 cents for diesel; LPG, on the other hand, remained stable, from € 0.817 to € 0.816.

A relentless growth that risks aggravating the budgets of households already tested by the high bills, and causing negative effects on the retail prices of a multitude of products, starting with primary and food products.

In Italy, Coldiretti recalls, 85% of the goods on the shelves of supermarkets and hypermarkets travel on the road and the increase in the cost of fuel consequently affects the shopping trolley of families and the costs of businesses.

According to the data communicated yesterday by the operators to the Fuel Price Observatory of Put, the national average price of petrol in self mode remains at 1,782 euros / liter, with the different brands ranging between 1,776 and 1,797 euros / liter (no logo 1,760). The average price charged for self diesel reaches 1,655 euros / liter (yesterday 1,654) with companies positioned between 1,653 and 1,663 euros / liter (no logo 1,640).

To suffer the effects of fuel prices – which yesterday took a “pause for reflection” after almost three weeks of increases – is also the entire agri-food system where logistics costs come to affect up to 30% to 35% of the total costs for fruit and vegetables, as recalled by Coldiretti.

“ We are in the presence of a real emergency – declares Furio Truzzi of Assoutenti – the increases in fuel prices have negative effects on the entire economic system. In addition to aggravating the spending of Italians for supplies, the expensive gasoline determines higher costs for industries and businesses, causes increases in retail prices and has repercussions on inflation. Families and productive activities are so crushed both by the high bills and by the escalation of gasoline and diesel prices, and government intervention is necessary because, without measures to contain the growth in prices, the purchasing power of citizens will suffer. a severe backlash and the consequences will be felt directly on consumption “.