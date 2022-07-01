The shocking case of a man who committed suicide after realizing that his son died when he left him forgotten inside the car

“ It is a tragedy on many levels. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these people who are going through this very difficult time.” Christopher Hensley, a lieutenant colonel with the Chesterfield County Police Department, told the media. .

A fact shocked the state of Virginia, United States: A man committed suicide at home after learning he had left his 18-month-old son in his car. causing the minor to die due to high temperatures.

According to the police investigation, the man was taking his son to the nursery, but for some reason forgot to get him out of the car. It was there that the 18-month-old boy died due to heat stroke.or being inside for several hours.

The moment the man found his son dead, He returned to his house, lowered the minor and began to look for his weapon to commit suicide.

The man’s relatives tried to stop him and told the authorities that he began to make suicidal statements.

As the family talked to the police on the phone to get them to come, the man shot himself in the garden of his house.

When the police arrived found the father’s body in a wooded area of ​​the garden.

So far in 2022 seven other similar cases of minors who die from high temperatures have been reported inside cars because their parents forget about them.

Also, the state of Virginia is the one with the highest number of cases since the early nineties, accumulating a total of 36 children killed by these circumstancesyes