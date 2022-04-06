The shocking change of the president of Ukraine after a month of the Russian invasion – Prensa Libre

In Ukraine, Russian troops “killed people in their apartments, in their houses with grenades, crushed civilians with tanks when they were in their cars on the road, just for fun,” Zelensky said in a live video address before the highest body of the UN in New York.

The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, urged on Tuesday, April 5, the UN Security Council to end “war crimes” against Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops, that they would be preparing a new offensive in the east and south of the country.

The Ukrainian president asked that the Security Council exclude Russia, one of its five permanent members, and advocated a reform of the United Nations system so that “the right to veto does not mean the right to die.”

“Now we need decisions from the Security Council for peace in Ukraine” and if the UN proves unable to “immediately” assume that “option”, the other would be to “dissolve”, he stated.

His speech came under the impact of the shocking discovery over the weekend of dozens of dead civilians in Bucha and other towns in the kyiv region after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Ukrainian and Western power leaders denounced “war crimes” and “genocide.”

“What we saw in Bucha is not the isolated act of a lone unit. It is a deliberate campaign to kill, torture, rape, commit atrocities,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The shocking change of Volodimir Zelensky

In his recent public appearance in the city of Bucha, the Ukrainian president was seen tired, with bags under his eyes, unshaven and with a very sad expression.

“These photos were taken 41 days apart by the president’s photographer. The first corresponds to February 23, the last day of peaceful Ukraine. The second in Bucha, today”, posted a user on Twitter on Monday, April 4.

These photos were taken 41 days apart by the president’s photographer. The first one on the 23rd of February, the last day of peaceful Ukraine. The second one in Bucha today. pic.twitter.com/kfPU723gw1 — Katya Gorchinskaya (@kgorchinskaya) April 4, 2022

Zelensky is currently considered one of the most important leaders in the world, because he is at the head of a country that is defending itself from the Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian president affirmed this Tuesday, April 5, that several countries have offered to act as guarantors of Ukraine’s security in the event that it adopts a neutral status, but without specifically stating what they commit to.

Zelenski declared that his government has not yet met with all the countries that have expressed their willingness to adopt this role, among which he cited France, the United States, Germany, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Poland, Italy, Israel and Ireland, among others. , according to the Ukrinform agency.

Under the kyiv peace proposal, Ukraine would renounce NATO membership and declare itself neutral, in exchange for a series of security guarantees to dissuade future Russian aggression.