The shocking criticism Karol G made of Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral

While the Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA 28 years old and his girlfriend Yailin, 20, do not stop showing off their love on social networks, Karol G continues with her musical career and sweeps all the presentations of her international tour that takes her to different countries in America.

Now the official account of Carol G He has just published a lyric video with animations on YouTube of the song ‘Mamii’ that he released with his colleague Becky G a few weeks ago and sparked controversy on the network because it is confirmation that the lyrics of this hit are dedicated his ex and his current girlfriend.

Through the story represented with animations Carol G makes fun of Anuel AA and Yailin. La Bichota is represented with a cartoon that has blue hair, Becky with another that has black hair. On the other hand, there are some characters that have traits very similar to those of Anuel AA and Yailin and the girl is even dressed as a bride.

This is a hint because a few days ago it was speculated that the recent and happy couple had already passed through the altar. Then Anuel AA and Yailin denied the marriage but in any case, in an interview they confirmed that the desire to marry and have children is there.

Images from Karol G’s video. Source: YouTube capture

“I see you on the networks, I can’t believe it, what a pity for you, I was good and you, what a gonorrhea, paying me like that, you were crying and since I didn’t come out, you’re eating another, but you’re thinking of me”, says a part of the song Carol G. Finally, there is another illustration that shows a man with the same hairstyle as Anuel AA with a wide bang on his forehead and that alludes to the rumors that he has that look because he is bald and with this he dissembles it.