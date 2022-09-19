Entertainment

The shocking images of Margot Robbie crying after seeing Cara Delevingne

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

09/19/2022 at 11:18

EST


Margot Robbie Has Been Photographed Wiping Her Tears After Seeing Cara Delevigne

The photos have set off all the alarms about the state of health of the British actress

Margot Robbie has been photographed by the American pink press leaving the home of former British model and actress Cara Delevingne. From what has been said in recent months, the artist is not going through a good time. Her health is a cause for concern in the acting community, so much so that more than one partner and friend has been photographed entering her house to visit her. Among them is Margot Robbie, who worked with Cara in some movies.

The Daily Mail US has shared some shocking images of her on its social networks leaving Cara’s house distraught a few days ago. The photographs show Margot Robbie leaving the house in tears, wiping them away with her jacket. All this happened a few days ago, on September 14 around 5:00 p.m.

According to reports in the specialized media, Cara Delevigne has health problems, although no one knows exactly what is happening to her. In the last events she has attended, she has been seen alienated, with an unusual attitude. Margot’s photographs have now set off even more alarms.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

Bloomberg Line presents the second edition of The 500 of Latin America

6 mins ago

Brie Larson finally reveals the name of her character!

7 mins ago

Neymar, Messi… the 5 legendary attackers who will probably play their last FIFA World Cup

18 mins ago

Neither Ferrari nor Lamborghini, this is Gal Gadot’s most luxurious car

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button