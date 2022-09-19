The shocking images of Margot Robbie crying after seeing Cara Delevingne

Margot Robbie Has Been Photographed Wiping Her Tears After Seeing Cara Delevigne

The photos have set off all the alarms about the state of health of the British actress

Margot Robbie has been photographed by the American pink press leaving the home of former British model and actress Cara Delevingne. From what has been said in recent months, the artist is not going through a good time. Her health is a cause for concern in the acting community, so much so that more than one partner and friend has been photographed entering her house to visit her. Among them is Margot Robbie, who worked with Cara in some movies.

The Daily Mail US has shared some shocking images of her on its social networks leaving Cara’s house distraught a few days ago. The photographs show Margot Robbie leaving the house in tears, wiping them away with her jacket. All this happened a few days ago, on September 14 around 5:00 p.m.

Margot Robbie looks VERY distressed hours after leaving friend Cara Delevingne’s house https://t.co/jAUWcKHez5 pic.twitter.com/JRAWwaQYcd — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 14, 2022

According to reports in the specialized media, Cara Delevigne has health problems, although no one knows exactly what is happening to her. In the last events she has attended, she has been seen alienated, with an unusual attitude. Margot’s photographs have now set off even more alarms.