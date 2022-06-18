The shocking IQ of Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman He went very far in his artistic career. Since she began to take her first steps, the interpreter surprised all viewers with her enormous talent when it came to putting herself in the shoes of a character.

Not only does he know how to interpret convincingly, but he also has great knowledge when it comes to singing a song or even performing a choreography. Without a doubt, she is a star who came to constantly shine and dazzle.

Although the public is aware that the actress can do everything she wants; some do not know a great curiosity about her: she owns a shocking iq. We tell you the details below!

The Australian actress has a high IQ.

Nicole Kidman: An actress who surprises with her level of intelligence

Though Nicole Kidman She draws a lot of attention for her incredible beauty and her ability to look forever young, the truth is that this is not her best quality. On millions of occasions, she proved that she got this far in acting because of her talent. But the truth is that she also has another quality that is worthy of applause and praise. Although it is a fact that few people know, the interpreter He has an IQ of 132.. She is a very smart woman!

Since she was very young, the actress decided to use all her intelligence and knowledge to pursue an artistic career full of successes and great moments. For this reason, she was always focused on studies related to art. when she only had 10 years old, he asked his parents to focus entirely on art, a branch that she was so passionate about. In this way, she was sent to the School of Dramatic Arts; she later entered the Australian Theater for Young People.

As he grew older and his intelligence developed more and more, Nicole Kidman she felt she was ready to challenge herself and elevate her study methods. For this reason, she entered the Phillip Street Theater. Interestingly, she in the same place she met naomi wattswho became his study partner and his great friend. Later, both managed to rise to the top of fame and star in major movies.

All the studies carried out Nicole Kidman it’s worth it. At only 14 years old, he made his debut in a movie titled christmas in the woods. Thus she began a career that seems to have no ceiling, and that made her one of the most intelligent and talented stars in the world.

