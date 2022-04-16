The shocking Netflix movie with Tom Holland that lasts 2:20 hours

The Spider-Man actor starred in a very different Marvel movie alongside Sebastian Stan and Robert Pattinson. This is the film you should add to your list.

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived in theaters Tom Holland was put on everyone’s lips. But the truth is that the British actor -despite his young age- has an extensive filmography that, at times, moves away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this sense, he participated in films that have nothing to do with superheroes: one of them is titled The devil at all hoursIs available in Netflix Y lasts 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Released in 2020, the film is ideal if you’re looking to see the faces of this genre in a completely different tone. And it is that, in addition, they participate sebastian stanfeatured in Marvel as the Winter Soldier, and Robert Pattinsonwho recently debuted at DC as the lead in batman. Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough and Jason Clarke they are also part of the cast in the main roles.

What is it about The devil at all hours? The movie available on netflix presents a gothic story that combines suspense with a psychological thriller and is based on the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock. Set in post-World War II Ohio, it non-linearly follows the lives of a variety of people who have been left disturbed and still bear the brunt of the war.

However, all that will happen with the religion as one of the most important elements, since it all begins when a child stays with his grandmother after his mother died of a terminal illness and his father committed suicide. Thus, he will face a corrupt policeman and a new preacher, two men from a list of sinister characters who will force the main role, played by Tom Holland, to protect his family at all costs.

Faces known as those of Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, Eliza Scanlen and Mia Wasikowska They complete the cast. While its director and screenwriter is Anthony Fieldsits producer is none other than Jake Gyllenhaalinterpreter who also collaborated in spider-man in the skin of Mysterio. If you are looking for a movie that shows a completely different side of Tom Holland, this option in the Netflix catalog is one that you should add to your list.