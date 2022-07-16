News

The shocking photograph that defines Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia

President Biden and the Saudi Crown Prince

It is an impressive photograph. The president of the United States and the man he had called an “outcast” bump fists in front of the gilded splendor of Jeddah’s royal palace.

Saudi Arabia was destined to be the most controversial stop on Joe Biden’s first trip to the Middle East as President of the United States.

Four weeks earlier, Biden had said he would not meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his visit.

When he settled into the White House, in his first weeks in office, he even refused to speak to the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia.

