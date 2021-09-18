The shocking phrase by Marion Cotillard at the San Sebastiàn Festival

French actress Marion Cotillard, who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Donostonia festival in San Sebastian, couldn’t hold back her emotion.

As welcome as it was unexpected, the award made her go out “I have no faith in myself”. And every time I start a film I “wonder if I’ll be up to it”.

Cotillard said this at a press conference specifying that it is a feeling that is part of her life. Oscar winner in 2008 for the interpretation of Édith Piaf in La Môme, the actress said she has always felt this permanent pressure, despite the limelight and a fabulous career that has led her to work with the greatest directors such as Woody Allen, Christopher Nolan, Steven Soderbergh and Jacques Audiard.

France is the country of cinema

When asked about her film models, Marion Cotillard wanted to pay homage to her idol Greta Garbo. “When I was little I was a big fan of Greta Garbo because she was my mother’s favorite actress,” she said.

“I am fascinated by people who have a balance between their feminine and masculine sides. France is still the country of cinema, it is in France that it was created, it is in the cultural DNA of the country … There is something in the culture, something that is necessary and that celebrates life, that investigates it. And it is also in the French spirit to question everything, to question oneself “.

Marion Cotillard is also present at the festival as co-producer of the docu-film “Bigger than Us” by director Flore Vasseur, the documentary focuses on the new generation of activists mobilized against climate change, the defense of freedom of expression and rights humans.

Donostia Award

Created in 1986, the prize was also awarded in the past to Meryl Streep, Richard Gere, Robert De Niro. A man will also be honored this year, actor Johnny Depp. The festival ends on 25 September.