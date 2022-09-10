The shocking physical change of Cara Delevingne

The English model was seen at the Los Angeles Airport disheveled and with erratic behavior.

Cara Delevingne Apparently he is not going through his best moment. The mannequin, who was one of the highest paid models in the industry, was seen this week at the Los Angeles Airport in a erratic and careless state.

The images, which went viral on social networks, show the 30-year-old woman disheveled, without shoes and with erratic behavior.

Cara Delevingne wearing a Britney Spears T-shirt at the Los Angeles Airport, California, the unusual thing is her State in which she was seen in a Worrying state and her Family prepares an intervention where she could be admitted to preserve her mental health pic.twitter.com/t8SnB8i3Qr — the nicotiq (@nicotiq69) September 9, 2022

“ We are all incredibly worried . The situation has been brewing for a few weeks, and Cara’s family is involved,” explained a friend of the Englishwoman to The Sun newspaper.



In addition, the friend commented that “there is talk of organizing some kind of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she may need”.

According to the media, the model boarded a private plane, but 45 minutes later she had to leave this. Sources close to Delevingne pointed out that it is not known why she had to leave the flight.

Cara was seen with her pet and one of her guards talking on the phone while smoking cigarette after cigarette. “She had just spent days in the desert, not eating much and looked disheveled because he hadn’t had time to clean up yet,” said his close friend.

Noteworthy is the British was celebrating his 30th birthday in Ibiza: “She was messier than she had been in a long time, but she says she’s fine, she’s fine for turning 30,” another of Cara Delevingne’s friends told DailyMail.