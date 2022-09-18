The shocking physical change of Zendaya with which it will be impossible to recognize her

Zendaya She may be one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood today. I’m not saying it, but her figures speak for themselves: with more than 151 million followers on Instagram, many of us follow every movement of the interpreter with interest, and above all, her current relationship with Tom Hollandactor whom he met shooting Spider-Man: Homecoming and with which it continues as far as I know.

Zendaya’s physical transformation, in an image

Yes ok Zendaya has been in the news on multiple occasions for her physique, the interpreter stands out on this occasion for an unexpected transformation with which she abandons her dark hairand bet on a platinum blonde most striking. I leave the comparison below these lines so that you are the ones who draw the conclusions.

This publication, which appeared last September 11 in Twitter but it took time to go viral, accumulating more than 19,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Everyone was left with their mouths open with this physical change of Zendaya for several reasons:

First, because we do not remember seeing the actress with her hair so blonde , and it suits you great. ✅

, and it suits you great. ✅ Second, because it saves a certain resemblance to Jennifer Lawrence , and until now, at least I, had not taken it out. ✅

, and until now, at least I, had not taken it out. ✅ And third, because it continues as gorgeous as ever. ✅

For now, Zendaya is preparing to shoot season 3 of Euphoriabut his most important project without a doubt is Dune: Part Two. It will be here where we see the actress in a block buster in which he already appeared in his first installment, although it will not be until the second when he acquires a leading role.