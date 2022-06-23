The shocking publication of Georgina Rodríguez dedicated to her deceased baby

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo They continue to overcome the hardest time of their lives. The influencer and the footballer lost one of their twins in childbirth, news that shocked everyone and that is still not easy for the couple and their family to assimilate. But life goes on and both now enjoy their vacations with friends to also try to add good times.

In any case, no one forgets the little one. In fact, the model has dedicated her last publication on her social networks to her deceased son. Georgina Rodriguez He has uploaded a photo of the cloudy sky in his stories accompanied by two emoticons, one of a little angel and the other of a heart. Words are not needed to know that she is referring to the twin that she lost during childbirth a few months ago.

Ivan Garcia, one of the best friends of Georgina Rodriguez and program reporter it’s already noon Y It’s already eight o’clock He was one of the first to talk about how Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner is after the harsh setback that losing a child entails. The journalist, who rose to fame thanks to his appearance on the reality show I’m Georginawas very affected by what happened and could not hide the sadness when dealing with the subject.

“It has been a very complicated week as usual. It is a very beautiful photo, but it also has a lot of sadness. Two little people were expected and it couldn’t be”, says Iván about these weeks of a family that will always miss a baby who “was a little person who was already loved a lot”. But little by little, both his friend and Cristiano Ronaldo recover with the support of everyone and with moments like those they experience during their vacations with their children and friends.