The shocking reason Shonda Rhimes’ daughter hasn’t seen ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Grey’s Anatomy has a dedicated fandom that continues to grow. But Shonda Rhimes said her oldest daughter refuses to be a fan. Here’s the shocking reason she hasn’t seen the hit show.

Shonda Rhimes Talks Being a Mom While Working on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Rhimes became a parent by adopting in 2002, and she told Oprah Winfrey what led her to make that decision. “I had rented a country house in Vermont and took a trip to look at my navel and think about my life,” said the show’s creator. “The day after I arrived, she hit 9/11. So he was sitting in the middle of nowhere, watching the whole terrible thing unfold on CNN. When I finally turned off the TV, I thought, ‘Well, if the world is going to end, what are all the things I’ve always wanted to do?’ I went home and hired an adoption attorney.”

The boss also talked about how motherhood affected her hiring decisions and made a zero-holes policy. “I don’t want to hire someone I can’t stand to be with,” she said. “I basically live here. My daughter comes here to play. I don’t want to deal with actors, writers, or production people who drive me crazy.”

Years later, Rhimes no longer writes for Grey’s Anatomy. But the medical program is still going strong and his eldest son has yet to see it.

Shonda Rhimes Says Her Daughter Hasn’t Seen ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Rhimes has three children, but none of them seem to watch the show. “My youngest daughters are 8 and 9, so they’re too young to watch or even care, which is good,” the show’s creator told WSJ magazine.

His eldest son is very aware of the medical show and has an unexpected reaction. “I have a 19-year-old girl who finds it horrible that she wrote a show that all of her friends have seen multiple times. And then she has never seen him. And I have to say, I think that might be the best compliment ever,” she said.

“I think of it as if her mother wrote a show that tells all her friends what to think about love and sex,” the writer continued. “So she’s not interested in seeing him, and I think that’s a very good thing.”

Rhimes is ’embarrassed’ by TV when it comes to her show’s legacy

Grey’s Anatomy still strong. But Rhimes has spoken about how he will be remembered in television history.

“Sadly, I think the legacy could just be that we made it possible for more people of color to have jobs in front of the camera on television, which makes me ashamed of television,” he told Variety.

Rhimes did a colorblind casting for Grey’s Anatomy. He continued to have black leads in his later shows. Scandal and How to get away with murder which was rare for network television.