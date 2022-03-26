The shocking reason Shonda Rhimes’ daughter hasn’t seen ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

James 7 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 60 Views

Grey’s Anatomy has a dedicated fandom that continues to grow. But Shonda Rhimes said her oldest daughter refuses to be a fan. Here’s the shocking reason she hasn’t seen the hit show.

Shonda Rhimes Talks Being a Mom While Working on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Shonda Rhimes comments on Ellen Pompeo scolding Denzel Washington, ‘Ellen is going to be Ellen’

Source link

About James

Check Also

7 critically acclaimed series to watch on Netflix

The catalog of Netflix It is full of series to watch, but although that is …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved