The shocking revelation of Mark Fleischman, the owner of the legendary Studio 54 nightclub in New York: “I’m going to end my life with suicide”

Mark Fleischman, the owner of the legendary Studio 54 in New York, decided to resort to assisted suicide

He was the king of New York nightlife in the ’80s, he shared nights with the most popular celebrities of the moment -such as Ron Wood, Keith Richards, Rick James and John Belushi- and in his place, the mythical Studio 54, everything (the forbidden) happened… Now, far from the glamor that he knew how to navigate with expertisemade a shocking decision: “I am going to end my life with suicide.”

As revealed to The New York Post, next July 13, Mark Fleischman – 82 years old – will consume one last drug, a lethal dose of barbiturates, and will die. At least that’s the plan. Thus, with the help of the Swiss organization Dignitas, will legally commit suicide.

“I can’t walk, I can barely express myself and I can’t do anything for myself,” said Fleischman, who is confined to a wheelchair. “My wife helps me get into bed and I can’t get dressed or put on my shoes,” he added in anguish… “It’s just that – as he himself often says – the drugs, sex and brawls that made Studio 54 famous didn’t kill him, but they almost did.”

Well into the early hours of any given day, dozens of people still try to get into the bowling alley. Entering was very complicated and depended on the discretion of the doorman and one of the owners of the place.



Neurologists have been unable to diagnose his condition, which began in 2016 when his left leg suddenly began to drag. “It’s worse than not being able to walk, he has no balance. He drops things and he doesn’t know where his body is in space,” said Mimi Fleischman, his wife of 27 years. “Doctors initially thought I had a form of Parkinson’s. But it’s not that. Nobody knows what they have”.

After two years of searching for alternatives, trusting the doctors and waiting for a diagnosis with a miraculous ending, Fleischman made the decision to resort to assisted suicide.

Mark Fleischman, and his wife Mimi, on August 7, 2006 (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

“I came to the decision slowly,” he said. “Two years ago, I decided that life was not worth living. I took a lot of Xanax and ended up in the hospital.” The emergency doctors brought him back from the brink of death, but the decision had already been made: “I read a book on how to end life. The easiest way is to suffocate. But I didn’t want the pain. I was going to buy a gun. But my wife interceded.

At first, Mimi tried to talk him out of it but over time she chose to respect his wishes. “I know it’s going to be horrible, but I have to respect what he wants”says Mimi resignedly. Besides, she adds, it’s not like she had a choice, he wants to end his life, “and this is a worthy way to do it.”

Assisted suicide is illegal in California but after much research, Mimi found Dignitas in Zurich.

The Swiss organization began operations in 1998 and is dedicated to helping people commit suicide when their health deteriorates. In Fleischmann’s case, members of the organization reviewed his medical history and had a series of conversations with him. “They want to be sure that I am making the decision for myself,” he said. “After reading my medical history, they asked me a few questions to make sure I was safe. I had to present an affidavit to a notary in which he said that he wanted to die. I had to go to a psychiatrist and he confirmed that I am in my right mind. I contributed all that and they said yes”.

The organization will provide Fleischman with life-ending medication and a safe place to consume it. “Then,” he continued, “the body will be taken care of. I will be cremated and the ashes will be sent to Mimi in California. All of this costs about $15,000.”

Mimi will travel with him. “We fly on July 8 and do the procedure on the 13th.″, revealed to The New York Post. Far from the unbridled nights of Studio 54 where the unexpected engulfed the planned, this time everything has been thought of. “We will stay in a beautiful place, a resort on the lake. Then, on Wednesday the 13th, already in the apartment that Dignitas has. I have a drink, I fall asleep and that’s it”.

A girl walks the runway naked at one of the nights in 1978. Anything could happen at Studio 54 every night (Photo: Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images)



Fleischman grew up in Great Neck, Long Island, was introduced to the Harlem jazz scene in the 1950s and graduated from the Cornell School of Hospitality Management. In the late 1970s, he frequently entertained at Studio 54, where he met the club’s owners, Ian Schrager and Steve Rubell, and after they were both convicted of tax evasion in 1980, he took on the debt of Studio 54. and stayed with the mythical place.

“The owner of Studio 54 was a semi-celebrity,” he recalled. “At 4 in the morning I would select a group of people in the limousine and we would go to the Crisco nightclub”, a nightspot named after the lubricant preferred by Manhattan gays, where they were soaked in a mixture of cocaine and ketamine powder prepared by the owner of the club. “There was good music and sex everywhere.”

“I liked being high. So I was drugging and drinking. Possibly this [estado de salud] It was because he drank a lot and used drugs.” Still, she added, “I don’t regret any part of my life.”

Grace Jones sings on stage at Studio 54. One night after lowering the straps of her dress and singing topless, she ended her performance by pointing a gun at the audience. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)



In 2017 he published an explosive memoir, “Inside Studio 54″ (”Inside Studio 54″) and -he even took out a million-dollar defamation insurance policy to be covered in case someone sued him for revealing what was already forgotten.

July 13 is still a long way off and you can still change your mind. However, he seems determined: “The more I think about it, the more I want to do it.”

