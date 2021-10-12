the shocking revelation, that’s why they broke up

Legend has it that it was Paul McCartney who caused the Beatles to break up, but the musician revealed another background.

THE Beatles they are, and will always remain, one of the most important bands in the history of international music. The iconic group – formed by Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr – literally made the generation of the sixties dream. The group saw its origin in 1960 and the collaboration continued well ten years, then suddenly something changed and for the band’s fans came the communication of the breakup – a real bolt from the blue.

At the beginning of 1970, the Beatles continued to be incredibly successful globally, yet – behind the scenes – the four artists were beginning to acquire the awareness of having lost the harmony they enjoyed at the beginning. Growing up, the magnificent four were evolving and thus began to develop the desire to continue the artistic path alone.

Paul McCartney released his first solo album shortly after the final breakup and, for this reason, many thought it was he who led to the breakup of the Beatles. However, in a recent interview, McCartney has decided to return to the subject, revealing a background that would overturn the legend about their separation.

Paul McCartney – The truth about the band’s breakup

During an exclusive interview with BBC on Radio4, the iconic Beatles guitarist and singer – Paul McCartney – revealed an unprecedented background on what led to the band’s disbandment in 1970: “I’m not the person who instigated the split “ – he underlined – “One day John walked into a room and said, ‘I’m leaving the Beatles’ […] the fact is that John was making a new life with Yoko […] he had somehow always wanted to free himself from society ”.

Moreover, precisely because of the great success they were continuing to obtain, the four were forbidden to communicate the breakup: “They all knew the Beatles were already over, but we couldn’t just leave […] in the end I was tired of hiding it ”. In short, who really pushed the dissolution of the band was none other than John Lennon.

His relationship with Yoko Ono in fact, it dates back to the period of the breakup and the progressive distancing of the artist from his lifelong companions. In fact, initially Lennon’s wife was not highly regarded by fans of the band, but nothing could against their love: John Lennon had decided to devote himself to his Yoko Ono and, to do this, he had to abandon the Beatles.

To find out more background on the disbandment of the band, we’ll have to wait the official publication of the Paul McCartney interview scheduled for October 23. Who knows if the iconic guitarist will be able to dispel other myths about the true relationships of the four artists.