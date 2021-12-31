the shocking tale of João Cancelo

MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) – Protagonist in spite of himself in a nightmare experience, the former Juventus winger João Cancelo told on Instagram the robbery suffered during the night inside his home, during which, attacked by criminals, he suffered conspicuous wounds in the forehead: “Unfortunately – writes the Portuguese under Guardiola’s Manchester City in a story on the well-known social network – today I was attacked by some criminals who hurt me and tried to do it to my family. When you show resistance, this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewels and they left me with face it in this state. I don’t know how such mean people can exist. The most important thing for me is my family, and luckily they are all fine. And after so many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong as ever“.