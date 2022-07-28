The shocking video of the moment of the shooting at the airport in Dallas, Texas

The Texas Police Department released a video showing the moment when a woman perpetrates a shooting at Love Field airport in Dallas, Texas. This Monday panic broke out in the place after opening fire, and she could only be arrested when an officer shot her in the lower extremities and wounded her.

According to the footage, which corresponds to the security camerasto the aggressor by name Portia Odufuwa, 37, is seen walking towards one of the airport toilets. About five minutes later, she walks out of the restroom with a black hooded coat pulled over her head and her hands in her front pockets.

The moment a woman shoots at an airport in Dallas, Texas

In the pictures, Odufuwa walks to the Southwest Airlines ticket sales area and pulls out a gun, with which he shoots at the roof of the building. Immediately, Officer Ronald Cronin, a 15-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department, starts walking toward her and shoots her in the leg.

A screenshot of Dallas police released security video (Dallas Police Department)

At that time, the woman she falls to the floor wounded and is later subdued by security personnel from the airport, who approach with extreme caution amid the screaming and chaos. It was also known that no user was injured by the firearm. Also, Odufuwa was transferred to Parkland Memorial Hospital, her condition is stable and she remains under police surveillance.

Eddie Garcia, the Dallas police chief, gave details of what happened at a press conference. Portia Odufuwa arrived at the airport around 11 am in an Uber, apparently showing no signs of alarm or violence. According to the route she took, the woman passed near the counters where air tickets were sold and then walked directly to the restrooms.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia gave details of the shooting at a news conference (Credit: Video capture/Twitter)

Moments later, Odufuwa comes out of the bathroom and is seen wearing a black hoodie, an outfit you didn’t have on before. He then heads towards the Southwest Airlines counters, the location where he initially opened fire towards the airport roof.

According to Garcia, witnesses said that Odufuwa began to ramble, and spoke of “marriage, an incarceration and that he was going to blow up the airport”. It was just after saying those words, when he took out the gun with which he shot.

Portia Odufuwa fell to the ground after a security officer shot her to stop her (Credit: Video capture/Twitter)

After the new data provided by the Police, it was learned that Odufuwa pointed at an officer and another personprompting Officer Ronald Cronin to react quickly, look for a place to secure his position, and then respond to subdue the woman.

According to local media, Odufuwa was not supposed to be in possession of a weapon. Apparently the gun he fired with wasn’t even in his name. In August 2016, he tried to buy one at a pawn shop and was denied due to an outstanding warrant for his arrest. She tried again in the same place, but was unsuccessful.

In 2019, the woman was charged with robbing a bank in the town of Wylie and setting a fire in Mesquite. A year later she was detained at Love Field for a mental health evaluation by police.