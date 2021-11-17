the shocking video of the owner of a corgi angers the world

Shiangrao, Jiangxi Province, south east of China. A small corgie he is suddenly awakened by loud noises outside the front door. He comes out of his kennel and hides under the table. Two men, wearing overalls and visors anti-Covid, enter the house holding a yellow bag and a crowbar. “The chief said we have to fix it right here, right on the spot?” Asks one. “Yes,” replies the other, who takes the crowbar and uses it to get the dog out from under the table.

The frightened animal runs into another room and exits the frame. These are his last moments of life, captured by a security camera, which his mistress shared on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging site. The video aroused dismay and indignation and became the symbol of the hard line adopted by Beijing in an attempt to reach the elusive goal of “zero Covid cases” in the country from which it all started.

The owner of the little corgie had been forced to forty after the discovery of a coronavirus outbreak in her hometown, despite the fact that she tested negative. All tenants were ordered to leave the apartment door open to allow disinfection of each room. This was the name of the dog’s owner, she was reassured by the operators that no one would take or kill her dog. Instead, the corgie was brutally shot down with a blow to the head.

The shocking images have sparked an online debate on animal rights in China but also on how much, in this period of emergency, the Beijing government has expanded its powers of control over the individual. It is not the first time since the start of the pandemic that Chinese authorities have killed pets. In September, three cats in the northeastern city of Harbin were killed after testing positive for Covid without the consent of their owner, who was quarantined at the hospital. As part of the tight measures against the coronavirus, Beijing has decided to accelerate the pace on vaccines.

The country has already inoculated anti-Covid serum to over 75% of its 1.4 billion inhabitants, mostly adults and the elderly, and now aims to vaccinate all children between the ages of 3 and 11, equal to approximately 160 million by the end of the year. Over half – 84.39 million – have already received the first dose, while 49.44 million have completed the full cycle. Meanwhile, Europe has been the center of the pandemic for weeks now with the virus traveling fast. While the lockdown for the unvaccinated has entered into force in Austria, in the Netherlands, the only European country to have reintroduced closures for all, over 19,000 new cases have been registered every day, a record far higher than that recorded just a few. 3,000 days ago. Belgium, with a meeting of the Technical-Scientific Committee on November 17, is preparing for a squeeze to counter the increase in infections.

Provided for the restoration of the obligation of the mask indoors from 9 years, the return to work from home where possible, the closure of discos and indoor sports activities for at least 3 weeks. France also defends itself both internally, returning the mask to elementary school, and externally, with the obligation for travelers over 12 who are not vaccinated and from Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Holland, Austria and Greece to present the result of a negative molecular or antigenic swab made less than 24 hours before departure. In Great Britain, the first country in Europe that has been overwhelmed by the new wave pushed by the Delta variant, everything is focusing on the third dose of vaccine with the green light for the booster for all forty-year-olds. Finally, pressure is growing on hospitals in Germany, where records of new cases continue to be recorded, and new restrictions are expected in the coming days.