The shoes of the season

Loafers are footwear that have reigned in trends, since they are the classic shoes that provide comfort, as well as adding elegance and sophistication to any look.

Experts in the field had already stated that loafers were going to triumph in the street style of 2022, since from the catwalks we saw these shoes parade as the perfect companion to combine a winning look.

If you are looking to invest in timeless shoes that you can use all year round, loafers are an excellent alternative, as these tend to adapt to any style, while adding that elegant but chic touch to your look.

MINI SKIRT WITH SOCKS

Combining a miniskirt with loafers takes us back to the most iconic fashion of the 90s, where this duo was a trend that conquered and continues to do so today, because Lily Collins recently confirmed that this trend is back, you just need add some socks to your look and you’ll be ready to succeed.

MIDI DRESSES AND SKIRTS

Adding two classics from the closet can be an excellent alternative when putting together a winning look, because in spring midi dresses are an infallible that will save you from any fashion emergency and if you want to add a sophisticated twist, complement it with loafers delicate will make you not go unnoticed.

And if you want to wear an elegant look to the office and you only have a midi skirt in your wardrobe, don’t worry, because this garment is also an option to look more elegant than ever.

JEANS

As we mentioned before, loafers are part of the favorite footwear of fashionistas at heart as they are a chameleonic shoe that adapts to any look, so you will have no excuses for not having more than one pair in your closet.

To put together a relaxed look, jeans are our first option and when you finish with some loafers you will obtain the master formula to look spectacular. Add a basic t-shirt for a carefree look and a blazer for a sophisticated look.

BUSINESS SUIT

Fashion experts said it, that the tailored suit will reign this season and we have confirmed it by seeing more and more these outfits as a winning bet to look more elegant and sexy than ever.

And if you still had doubts, Dua Lipa recently confirmed it by posing in a beige tailored suit that we immediately fell in love with and of course the shoes chosen to wear this look were loafers.

OVERSIZED SWEATER

The oversize trend is here to stay and in spring it will also be more than present, so if you want an original and very comfortable look, this season and the coming months, combining an XL sweater and loafers will make you look like a diva.

PLUS: ADD COLORS

Loafers are worn in colors in spring. Adding some colorful shoes to your look will be a fun twist that will give your style a fresh and jovial touch, as well as setting a trend.

The colors silver, gold, white and pink are the tones that are going to reign this season, but adding a color with more personality like green is also allowed.

The most elegant and comfortable footwear for the season.

Loafers can be used for work events or casual occasions.

Look flirty and casual with loafers with socks.