the shooter is shown in the first gameplay trailer

A few days after the announcement of ARC Raiders, the team made up of former Battlefield developers took part in The Game Awards 2021 to show the first gameplay video of the game to the public.

ARC Raiders is a third-person shooter with a focus on the cooperative component (we are therefore only talking about PvE and not PvP) that will be distributed for free on the market thanks to the model free to play. As we can see in the footage shown at the event, planet Earth has been invaded by ARC, a robotic threat from space that is putting the human race at risk. This is how we, one of the members of the Raiders, a group of outlaws who resist the dangerous enemy who now has control of the planet. The peculiarity of the game seems to lie precisely in the clashes with the enemy, superior both in strength and in number: this is why the Raiders must coordinate and study a strategy that involves useful gadgets to get the better of the huge robots that are seen in the trailer.

Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that the game should arrive in the course of 2022 on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.