the shooting stars of September arrive, that’s when the peak will be

Here come the Perseids of September. Shooting stars will be visible in the night between Wednesday 8 September and Thursday 9 September : we will be able to admire them all night without lunar disturbance and express all the wishes we want. As the UAI explains, the September Perseids are also called Aurigidi delta in September or mu Perseids and are related to the comet Bradfield. They generally show faint meteors and erratic activity but are sometimes surprising, like in 1996 when they flashed across the sky with more sustained activity than usual.

Shooting stars also in September

With longer nights in September, star enthusiasts have more time to admire planets and constellations. In particular, Venus extends its observability interval by a few minutes when it sets in the South-West, while Jupiter and Saturn are preparing to culminate in the South. Those who observe the sky with the telescope will be able to observe Neptune in the most favorable conditions: the planet will be in opposition to the Sun on September 14 (although not visible to the naked eye). The most striking configuration of planets will be the night of September 17th, with an encounter between the Moon, Jupiter and Saturn.