The short bangs, the return

It was enough Megan Fox with her short rounded bangs, closely followed by a playful one Kristen Stewart with a tail and a pin-up mini fringe on the red carpet of the Met Gala, to rekindle the spotlight on the so-called baby bang.

That is, the bangs short, indeed, very short, which also this winter seems to make its way through the thousand variations on the theme. “Depending on the cut with which you wear it, it can give a jaunty, but also very sophisticated look,” he explains Giuseppina Guerriero, hairstylist Jean Louis David. Suitable for any type of cut, it is good to consider the shape of the face and especially the type of hair before proceeding with some daring scissoring. Here are the tips.

BABY BANG: ITS PLUS

“Straight and full, without any kind of unraveling, gives character to bobs, even the shorter ones and squared off, but also to the rigorous, geometric cuts. ”

Just like Bella Hadid, here with a rigorous, well-sharpened bob and short bangs to embellish everything.

THE IDEAL FACE SHAPE

«The short fringe is good for those with a small face, sweet features and a not wide forehead. AND not recommended on a round face because it tends to accentuate it. Once this is defined, it is not so much fashion that dictates the rules, as much as the type of hair and personal taste. On thick hair you can choose everything, even an even and rounded bangs like Louise Brooks, silent film star actress and jazz icon in the 1920s. With thin hair, on the other hand, a short, climbed and parade bangs are better like the one chosen for autumn by Rihanna and worn on an eighties mullet cut ».

BABY BANG AND CURLY HAIR: YES OR NO?

«We must consider that with curls the hair is shortened further. Therefore, the risk is to create the typical “mushroom effect”. For curly hair, the ideal is a long and dynamic fringe that gives the possibility to create sensual, but very soft and natural styling, to be modeled with a curl definition product that does not create the cardboard effect. A name: Go Style Perfect Curls by Jean Louis David: it has a special gel-cream texture that disciplines curly hair making it soft and defined. Texturizes the hair, eliminates wrinkles and leaves the hair fluffy and shiny. ”

