The short circuit of the electric car – Mondo Auto

The automotive sector is in danger of ending up in a asphyxiating sandwich: on the one hand the crisis of microchips and semiconductors, which is forcing almost all the car manufacturers in the world to regulate production based on the evolution of the situation, on the other hand the electrical transition which, in addition to jeopardizing thousands of jobs, involves very high costs in terms of investments. Two major issues that in a period of full pandemic do nothing but complicate the road to a zero-emission future of mobility.

This is what today’s edition of Repubblica defines “the short circuit of the electric car“. The various countries of the European Union are developing their own strategies in view of defining the moment when internal combustion engines will be banned: the Italian government has indicated in 2035 the year in which it wants to stop the sales of cars with internal combustion engine, in line with the preliminary indications of Brussels, while France and Germany are hoping for a more realistic 2040. The real challenge, however, is industrial: the electric transition that is taking place will make obsolete the plants that produce the components of traditional engines, and will put about half a million jobs at risk throughout Europe, of which tens of thousands in Italy alone.

A problem that, as mentioned, goes hand in hand with the lack of fundamental components for the production of new cars, microchips and semiconductors above all: a crisis that is making the assembly lines of all the car manufacturers in the world work at low speed. The only one that seems not to be affected in the least by everything that is happening is Tesla: despite the recent slowdown in the stock market, the stock of the US giant led by Elon Musk capitalizes even more than the ten leading global manufacturers combined. A domain that the largest electric car manufacturer in the world certainly does not want to break.