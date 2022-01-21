The short circuit today talks about the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft – Nerd4.life

After the Christmas break, the Short circuit returns this afternoon with the first episode of 2022. Our historic weekly column in live on Twitch will air from 17:00 to 18:30 in the company of Pierpaolo Greco, Alessio Pianesani and Francesco Serino.

Today’s topic is the hot topic of the moment, or the sensational one Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but treated from an “alternative” point of view and with the opinions of Luca Tremolada del Sole24Ore who will participate in connection with the discussion. The issue of the potential monopoly situation created by the Redmond giant, the possible resistance from the Antitrust and the economic implications of this gargantuan operation that upsets the balance of the videogame market will be explored.

Of course there will also be space for your questions and messages, which you can send in written or oral form, by subscribing to our Telegram group. We will broadcast as many of them live as possible!

