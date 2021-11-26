The short circuit today talks about The Game Awards, with a lot of surprise – Nerd4.life

The Short circuit returns today in its new edition: our historical one remains weekly column in live on Twitch starting from 17:00 but characterized by a new formula, now with an extra dose of Pierpaolo Greco, Alessio Pianesani and Francesco Serino than before. The question under discussion this time is only one, but a big one and very interesting.

L’subject today are The Game Awards 2021, the main event dedicated to video games of the autumn / winter season, which opens the dances to the Christmas period with a nice injection of news planned for the coming months, as well as assorted awards, of course.

We will therefore discuss the nominations, the great absentees, the question of the period taken into consideration to be able to vote for the games and so on, obviously with your fundamental support among comments, questions and various interventions.

The CortoCircuito special edition The Game Awards 2021

There is also a surprise that will be announced during the live broadcast and that we cannot spoiler yet, but you follow the episode of the Short Circuit and you will be able to find out soon.

We remember, however, all the nominations of the Game Awards announced, in addition to the strange case of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart appeared as the winner of the GOTY on the official website, probably due to an error, while as regards the various initiatives we had a first also idea of ​​various demos that will be made available during the event of December 9, 2021. In short, there is really a lot to discuss with Pierpaolo, Francesco and Alessio and a good chat is expected.

Of course there will also be space for your questions and messages, which you can send in written or oral form, by subscribing to our Telegram group. We will broadcast as many of them live as possible!

