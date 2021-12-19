the short dress like that of Ariana Grande costs 21 euros

Time is running out. Christmas 2021 is upon us and, even if it seems impossible to reconcile all the things to do in these weeks, the expenses for the holidays cannot wait. Between kniwear skirts, modern suits and stardust, the trends of the fashion shows for the winter season invite you to start your research and, on Instagram, Ariana Grande in one-shoulder dress is the first international star to respond to the general SOS: on the evening of December 13, the singer of Santa Tell Me surprisingly unveils key garment to wear for the holidays.

Judge of the 20th edition of The Voice America, Ariana never ceases to surprise, including Mary Jane shoes able to rewrite the rules and put-dedications with a 90s flavor inspired by Britney Spears. Among other things, the young pop queen tops all the charts with the new Christmas hit titled It Was A… (Masked Christmas). Everything in the contemporary scene leads to the awareness that Ariana Grande is the musical icon to follow even when it comes to style. B.auction look at her latest Instagram post to understand that Ariana’s short dress is the ultimate party wish (and beyond). If you think the David Koma model is too expensive, fear not: on Shein there is a solution that is equally glamorous, but also accessible.

Ariana Grande’s short dress is the perfect elegant dress for Christmas 2021 which on Shein costs only 21 euros

Asymmetrical satin dress with fringes and deep neckline, available on the website www.it.shein.com at the price of 21 euros Coutesy

Ariana Grande’s one-shoulder LBD in soft cady is asymmetrical, black and sinuous. The wavy hem design, which in turn is studded with crystals, defines the model in an unexpected way. Studied in every single detail, the black dress is perfect for one and a hundred thousand end-of-year parties: this is why we searched far and wide (+ online) for a garment that had the same characteristics, coming to discover a low model breathtaking budget. With a cost of only 21 euros, L’suit Shein with an asymmetrical cut and the precious effect is simply magical. Kind of like Ariana Grande’s dress.

