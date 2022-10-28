The short nail manicure with which Keira Knightley and Marion Cotillard were the most elegant in the Chanel show

If you are a retailer, you will know that a short nail manicure It can be the discreet detail of beauty that marks your entire look. Perhaps it does not impact as much at first sight as a resounding red tone on the lips or a bow in the hair; And yet, the way your hands look says more about you than your hairstyle and makeup put together. Hence, these actresses do not have a perfectly polished mane and it seems that they have a washed face, but if we pay attention to their nails, we discover a manicure comfortableyes, but maximum trend.

Both Keira Knightley and Marion Cotillard wear the short nails, filed with Round shapeand enameled with warm tones: the three keys to a sober and classic manicure. These are the maxims that other style references such as Carlota Casiraghi usually observe and that comply with the dictates of trends. On the one hand, if we let ourselves be guided by the haute couture shows that are held these days, we can predict the success of the short and rounded nail manicure during the coming fall; a style that has the advantage of not requiring as much care as the long ones. And on the other hand, it connects with the tangerine color trend that experts ruled for summer 2022, although reduced to its traditional aspect.