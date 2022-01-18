The short-term Green pass is a heavy unknown on tourism from abroad

BELLUNO. Winter tourism is crossing the desert. As happens every winter, after the Epiphany. But this year the time will be longer, probably two more weeks. With hotels that have already turned the switch, until the end of the month. But after? Here is the fear of these hours: after what will happen? Will the white weeks come or not?

“Foreign skiers, who represent 60-70% of our customers in this period, are suspending bookings”, warns Marco Grigoletto, president of the ski lifts belonging to Anef, “and we don’t know if they will confirm them later or cancel them. definitely. All the fault of the super Green pass. Or rather, all the fault of the different duration that the green certificate has in the various European countries “.

In Italy, from February 1, the validity of the vaccine or recovery certificate will be valid for six months. In Poland one year. “And the Polish tourists have booked numerous in our hotels. Even the Swedes, Czechs, Slovaks “, confirms Walter De Cassan, owner of La Baita di Andraz and provincial president of Federalberghi,” as well as Danes, Dutch, not to mention Germans, Austrians, French. Those who come to us are vaccinated, but can count on a certificate that lasts from nine to 12 months. In the Italy of the six months, many, therefore, are excluded ».

In our country, moreover, “on the slopes you can only ski with the super Green pass since childhood, in Poland and in other territories”, recalls Grigoletto, “there is no vaccination obligation for minors for the purposes of a whole series of activities, so many families give up “. Sergio Pra, hotelier in Alleghe and Caprile, has foreign bookings until late March, but “my customers are ready to confirm cancellations if the knot of recognizing the green certificate of the countries of our reference is not resolved”. The consequences? «Hotels with foreign customers will have to close. And, unfortunately, to dismiss the staff, if the redundancy fund does not intervene “.

On Saturday evening, President De Cassan phoned parliamentarian Roger De Menech, relaunching the desperation of his colleagues. Sunday morning De Menech went to his computer and wrote an email to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza. Representing, among other things, this data: foreign skiers of the white weeks represent 65%, in some ski areas even 70% of the presences, at least in the Superski Dolomiti system. So they are indispensable. I wrote to the minister that it is a serious European vulnerability not to have a Green pass shared by all EU countries. A certificate with the same contents and the same deadlines. While waiting for this perspective to be perfected, it is desirable that Italy recognizes the green certificate of others. Otherwise there will be a de facto lockdown in the tourism sector ».

De Cassan and Grigoletto hope that already in the Council of Ministers this week there will be a pronouncement in this sense. “The Veneto companies still have a few weeks, then they will start firing if no one helps us,” is the cry of alarm from regional Federalberghi.

«As had already been foreseen before Christmas, the occupancy of the hotel structures goes from a minimum of 10% to a maximum of 40%. The international market has disappeared, and many establishments have decided that it is more convenient to close rather than maintain unsustainable costs in the face of no support », explains Massimiliano Schiavon, president of the Venetian hoteliers. In fact, as De Cassan confirms, some accommodation facilities have already suspended their activities on January 10, leaving their collaborators on vacation or rest, but “unfortunately ready to fire if the problem is not resolved in two weeks”.

The structures are empty and “there are no forms of support that would allow companies and jobs to survive. The issue of the IGC has disappeared from government programs “, complain Schiavon and De Cassan,” and the increase in energy bills is a monstrosity. ”