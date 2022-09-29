Health

The shortage of medical professors is worrying

The Forum of the Medical Profession demands a unique system of access to the Degree


September 29, 2022. 1:47 pm

The worrying shortage of medical professors puts at risk the current training in the faculties. This has been revealed by the Forum of the Medical Profession, at its meeting this Wednesday.

Given the continuously spread message of the lack of doctors, the organizations of the Forum want to warn that the focus is being put in the wrong place. And it is that, it is ineffective to increase the educational offer for the Degree in Medicine if you do not have teachers enough medicine. All this added to the creation of new faculties not justified by academic or health criteria.

In this same meeting, it has also been requested the implementation of a system similar to the MIR, of a single district for the entire geography, for access to Medicine vacancies in the faculties. However, in some centers not all available places are being filled. Thus, they consider it essential to make an improvement in the entire training process, adapting the places available for the Degree to the supply of resources. In this sense, it is key to encourage and recognize the work of tutors as a key piece to promote and improve Specialized Health Training.

A deficit of 3,800 professors of Medicine

Along these lines, last January the Forum echoed the reports of the National Conference of Deans of Faculties of Medicine (CNDFM). They pointed out that there a deficit of 3,800 professors of Medicine for the teaching of the 44 degrees that are taught at the national level. In this way, it would be necessary to incorporate 410 teachers each course. However, the number of those who are accredited does not reach a hundred. In addition, a growing presence of non-medical teaching staff in the Medicine Degree has been confirmed.

Lastly, the Forum organizations have expressed their support for CESM’s demand for the meetings of the Sector. In these, the modification of the Framework Statute is negotiated, in which the union is demanding a specific regulation for the doctor and the medical staff.






